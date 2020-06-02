Japan’s amusement parks reopen with one request: no screaming

Russia is set to begin treatments for COVID-19 patients in the country using its first approved drug, Avifavir, to help trim down active cases and help the country's economy recover as soon as possible. Beginning June 11, hospitals in Russia could soon roll out...
As part of the reopening of amusement parks in Japan, operators are requesting visitors to refrain from screaming especially in rides as part of their safety precaution against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The request follows the guidelines for the resumption of operations issued by East and West Japan Theme Park Associations, comprising over 30 major amusement park operators in Japan (including Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea) and Universal Studios Japan.
Aside from the no-screaming request, CNN reported that visitors are also urged to keep a safe distance from each other. Employees, on the other hand, are mandated to wear face masks, sanitize regularly, keep a one-meter distance form guests, and use hand and face gestures to communicate as much as possible.
“As a new style of customer service, even when you’re wearing a mask, you can use a combination of smiley eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors,” said the guidelines.
Other amusement parks, in addition, have issued their own rules regarding their reopening. For instance, Fuji-Q Highland will only allow guests from Yamanashi, Nagano, Niigata and Shizuoka prefectures.
The resumption of business in Japan follows the lifting of the state of emergency status by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
