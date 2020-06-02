First-time joiner of Emirates Loto wins over Dhs140,000 (Php1.9 million)

The Philippines' Sub Task Group that handles the temporary accommodation, transport, and testing for all OFWs arriving in the Philippines has retracted its earlier statement which announced that Filipinos can immediately head home as they await their test results for...
COVID-19: PH announces 6 new deaths, 359 new cases
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines is nearing 19,000 in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 359 new cases. The total toll now stands at 18,997 DOH has also confirmed 6 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 966...
COVID-19: UAE reports 3 new fatalities, total death toll now 269; recoveries at 18,726
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 596 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from results of 35,000 COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 35,788. The Ministry...
DOLE reports release of Php 1.4B for OFWs worldwide for DOLE-AKAP program
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that it has already provided Php1.4 billion for its DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program that provides a one-time financial assistance worth Php10,000 for each OFW that has been affected by...
A UAE expat who joined Emirates Loto—the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectables scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw—for the first time got the shock of his life after winning over Dhs140,000 at last weekend’s draw.
Syrian expat Muhannad Nwaf Rezk said that he did not think that he would actually win Dhs142,857 (Php1.955 million) because it was his first time to join not just Emirates Loto, but any raffle for that matter. He said he got the idea from his friend and just tried his luck.
When he turned on the TV and tuned in at the live draw, he was very surprised to see five out of six of his numbers matching the winning ones.
“This is the first time I have ever won anything. I am super shocked, it’s a wonderful feeling,” he said.
READ ALSO: Filipino winner of over Dh160,000 (Php2.1 million): Emirates Loto is 100% legit
He added that while he had to share the winnings with six others, Rezk said it is still a notable amount and can help him buy a house in Syria, help his wife and kids back home, settle his debts and liabilities, and donate to charity.
“With my winnings, I am going to help my family back in Syria and I will donate to Emirates Red Crescent charity as I have been supporting them for some time,” he said.
“My win in Emirates Loto proves that the UAE is indeed the land of dreams coming true. I highly recommend everyone to join this raffle,” Rezk added.
Another lucky winner of the draw, Indian resident Muneer Kunnath, said that he is very excited because now, he will be able to speed up the construction of his home in Kerala, India.
“I feel very great that I won and I feel very excited because I will use it to fund the home I am building in India. Emirates Loto is indeed life-changing,” he said.
Emirates Loto is a collectables scheme with a live weekly draw and is open to all eligible people over 18 years old in the UAE and across the globe. It aims to donate millions of dirhams for the public good in line with the UAE government initiatives to give back to the community and the country as a whole.
Other winners of last weekend’s draw include Indian nationals, Neeraj Tiwari, Sukhjinder Singh, and Arun Unnikrishna Pillai. The remaining two winners, an Indian national and an Emirati, have asked that their anonymity be respected.
With no jackpot winners to date, the Dhs50 million top prize is still up for grabs in the next draw—which will take place at 9 PM on June 6, and can be watched live on www.emiratesloto.com, Emirates Loto’s social media platforms, and on Asianetnews Facebook page.
The collectables may be purchased through the Emirates Loto website and app or through authorized selected retail stores in the UAE.
For more information on our collectables, prize winners, terms and conditions, eligibility and to Collect, Play and have the opportunity to Win in the next Emirates Loto draw, please visit www.emiratesloto.com.
SEE ALSO: Emirates Loto’s Dhs50 million (Php680.6 million) top prize still up for grabs
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved