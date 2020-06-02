First-time joiner of Emirates Loto wins over Dhs140,000 (Php1.9 million)

A UAE expat who joined Emirates Loto—the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectables scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw—for the first time got the shock of his life after winning over Dhs140,000 at last weekend’s draw.

Syrian expat Muhannad Nwaf Rezk said that he did not think that he would actually win Dhs142,857 (Php1.955 million) because it was his first time to join not just Emirates Loto, but any raffle for that matter. He said he got the idea from his friend and just tried his luck.

When he turned on the TV and tuned in at the live draw, he was very surprised to see five out of six of his numbers matching the winning ones.

“This is the first time I have ever won anything. I am super shocked, it’s a wonderful feeling,” he said.

He added that while he had to share the winnings with six others, Rezk said it is still a notable amount and can help him buy a house in Syria, help his wife and kids back home, settle his debts and liabilities, and donate to charity.

“With my winnings, I am going to help my family back in Syria and I will donate to Emirates Red Crescent charity as I have been supporting them for some time,” he said.

“My win in Emirates Loto proves that the UAE is indeed the land of dreams coming true. I highly recommend everyone to join this raffle,” Rezk added.

Another lucky winner of the draw, Indian resident Muneer Kunnath, said that he is very excited because now, he will be able to speed up the construction of his home in Kerala, India.

“I feel very great that I won and I feel very excited because I will use it to fund the home I am building in India. Emirates Loto is indeed life-changing,” he said.

Emirates Loto is a collectables scheme with a live weekly draw and is open to all eligible people over 18 years old in the UAE and across the globe. It aims to donate millions of dirhams for the public good in line with the UAE government initiatives to give back to the community and the country as a whole.

Other winners of last weekend’s draw include Indian nationals, Neeraj Tiwari, Sukhjinder Singh, and Arun Unnikrishna Pillai. The remaining two winners, an Indian national and an Emirati, have asked that their anonymity be respected.

With no jackpot winners to date, the Dhs50 million top prize is still up for grabs in the next draw—which will take place at 9 PM on June 6, and can be watched live on www.emiratesloto.com, Emirates Loto’s social media platforms, and on Asianetnews Facebook page.

The collectables may be purchased through the Emirates Loto website and app or through authorized selected retail stores in the UAE.

For more information on our collectables, prize winners, terms and conditions, eligibility and to Collect, Play and have the opportunity to Win in the next Emirates Loto draw, please visit www.emiratesloto.com.

