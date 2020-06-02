Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway empty for the first time

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern announced plans to remove all restrictions imposed against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after a successful fight against the disease. Ardern said that their strategy of “go hard, go early” has paid off beyond their...
New York placed on curfew as looters target high-end stores
New York City has been placed under a new curfew until June 2 following the attack of looters on high-end retail shops. Prior to the newly adjusted curfew—which was set from 8 PM to 5 AM—looters have been targeting upscale stores in Manhattan including Michael Kors,...
LOOK: Abu Dhabi launches portal for move permits
Abu Dhabi residents are advised to apply for permits if they intend to head out of their homes using their vehicles as the emirate begins its movement ban for one week, starting today, June 2. An advisory from the Abu Dhabi Police states that those who require to head...
No ‘ayuda’ for PH families with relatives abroad? UAE-based Filipino affected by COVID-19 pleads for help
A UAE-based Filipino who is currently under a no-work-no-pay status is seeking for assistance as his family back home cannot be granted financial aid. He claims that they were told they are not eligible because they have a relative abroad. Christopher Sayago, an...
The Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway is empty for the first time following the decision to ban movement to and from Abu Dhabi beginning June 2.
In a report by Emarat Al Youm, Abu Dhabi Police has made 12 checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the cities in Abu Dhabi to monitor violators of the directive against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
READ ALSO: Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2
The government of Abu Dhabi has earlier implemented a directive that prohibits all citizens and residents from traveling to and from Abu Dhabi for a week. The Ministry of Interior has also launched a movement permit to exempt select residents from the ban.
Authorities stressed their commitment to implement the decision to ban mobility, urging individuals to refrain from unnecessary inter-city travels to further curb the spread of the disease.
