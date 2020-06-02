Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway empty for the first time

The Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway is empty for the first time following the decision to ban movement to and from Abu Dhabi beginning June 2.

In a report by Emarat Al Youm, Abu Dhabi Police has made 12 checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the cities in Abu Dhabi to monitor violators of the directive against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The government of Abu Dhabi has earlier implemented a directive that prohibits all citizens and residents from traveling to and from Abu Dhabi for a week. The Ministry of Interior has also launched a movement permit to exempt select residents from the ban.

Authorities stressed their commitment to implement the decision to ban mobility, urging individuals to refrain from unnecessary inter-city travels to further curb the spread of the disease.

