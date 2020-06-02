Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Jun 02 20, 1:29 pm

New York placed on curfew as looters target high-end stores

Jun 02 2020

New York City has been placed under a new curfew until June 2 following the attack of looters on high-end retail shops. Prior to the newly adjusted curfew—which was set from 8 PM to 5 AM—looters have been targeting upscale stores in Manhattan including Michael Kors,...

LOOK: Abu Dhabi launches portal for move permits

Jun 02 2020

Abu Dhabi residents are advised to apply for permits if they intend to head out of their homes using their vehicles as the emirate begins its movement ban for one week, starting today, June 2. An advisory from the Abu Dhabi Police states that those who require to head...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway empty for the first time

by | News

Jun. 02, 20 | 1:29 pm

The Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway is empty for the first time following the decision to ban movement to and from Abu Dhabi beginning June 2.

In a report by Emarat Al Youm, Abu Dhabi Police has made 12 checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the cities in Abu Dhabi to monitor violators of the directive against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

READ ALSO: Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2

The government of Abu Dhabi has earlier implemented a directive that prohibits all citizens and residents from traveling to and from Abu Dhabi for a week. The Ministry of Interior has also launched a movement permit to exempt select residents from the ban.

Authorities stressed their commitment to implement the decision to ban mobility, urging individuals to refrain from unnecessary inter-city travels to further curb the spread of the disease.

SEE ALSO: LOOK: Abu Dhabi launches portal for move permits

Jobs

Latest News

Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway empty for the first time

Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway empty for the first time

Jun 2, 2020

The Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway is empty for the first time following the decision to ban movement to and from Abu Dhabi beginning June 2. In a report by Emarat Al Youm, Abu Dhabi Police has made 12 checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the cities in Abu Dhabi to...

New York placed on curfew as looters target high-end stores

New York placed on curfew as looters target high-end stores

Jun 2, 2020

New York City has been placed under a new curfew until June 2 following the attack of looters on high-end retail shops. Prior to the newly adjusted curfew—which was set from 8 PM to 5 AM—looters have been targeting upscale stores in Manhattan including Michael Kors,...

LOOK: Abu Dhabi launches portal for move permits

LOOK: Abu Dhabi launches portal for move permits

Jun 2, 2020

Abu Dhabi residents are advised to apply for permits if they intend to head out of their homes using their vehicles as the emirate begins its movement ban for one week, starting today, June 2. An advisory from the Abu Dhabi Police states that those who require to head...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
New Zealand plans to lift all restrictions next week after successful fight against COVID-19 
Published On  June 2, 2020
New York placed on curfew as looters target high-end stores
Published On  June 2, 2020
LOOK: Abu Dhabi launches portal for move permits
Published On  June 2, 2020
Close