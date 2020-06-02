DR Congro announces new Ebola outbreak

(WAM) -- After two months of lockdown, Singapore has begun allowing activities that “do not pose a high risk of transmission” to resume. This is despite reporting the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in East Asia, German press agency reported. Some offices...
COVID-19 death toll in Russia surpasses 5,000
Russia has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with over 5,037 casualties after 182 people were confirmed dead on June 2. The country has also confirmed 8,863 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number...
Japan’s amusement parks reopen with one request: no screaming
As part of the reopening of amusement parks in Japan, operators are requesting visitors to refrain from screaming especially in rides as part of their safety precaution against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The request follows the guidelines for the resumption of...
Russia to begin providing approved COVID-19 drug on June 11
Russia is set to begin treatments for COVID-19 patients in the country using its first approved drug, Avifavir, to help trim down active cases and help the country's economy recover as soon as possible. Beginning June 11, hospitals in Russia could soon roll out...
(WAM) — The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced that a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring in the Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province.
The announcement comes as a long, difficult and complex Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is in its final phase, while the country also battles COVID-19 and the world’s largest measles outbreak.
Initial information from the Ministry of Health is that six Ebola cases have so far been detected in Wangata, of which four have died and two are alive and under care. Three of these six cases have been confirmed with laboratory testing. It is likely more people will be identified with the disease as surveillance activities increase.
“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is not the only health threat people face,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Although much of our attention is on the pandemic, WHO is continuing to monitor and respond to many other health emergencies.| This is the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 11th outbreak of Ebola since the virus was first discovered in the country in 1976.
The city of Mbandaka and its surrounding area were the site of Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 9th Ebola outbreak, which took place from May to July 2018.
“It’s happening at a challenging time, but WHO has worked over the last two years with health authorities, Africa CDC and other partners to strengthen national capacity to respond to outbreaks,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “To reinforce local leadership, WHO plans to send a team to support scaling up the response. Given the proximity of this new outbreak to busy transport routes and vulnerable neighbouring countries, we must act quickly.”
WHO is already on the ground in Mbandaka supporting the response to this outbreak, as part of capacity built during the 2018 outbreak. A further 25 people are expected to arrive in Mbandaka tomorrow. WHO is also working to ensure that essential health services are provided to communities despite these emergency events.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 10th outbreak of Ebola, in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces, is in its final stages. On 14 May 2020, the Ministry of Health began the 42-day countdown to the declaration of the end of that outbreak.
New outbreaks of Ebola are expected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, given the existence of the virus in an animal reservoir in many parts of the country.
