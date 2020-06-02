Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Canada treats COVID-19 with breakthrough specialized dialysis

Jun 02 2020

Canada's Lawson Health Research Institute marks a first in treatments for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 after their team successfully treated a patient with COVID-19 through a modified dialysis device. The process takes the patient's blood, modifies white blood...

Religious mass gatherings still banned in PH

Jun 02 2020

The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has reiterated its call for the faithful not to congregate at places of worship as part of the government's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus...

COVID-19: PH announces 6 new deaths, 359 new cases

Jun. 02, 20 | 2:44 pm

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines is nearing 19,000 in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 359 new cases. The total toll now stands at 18,997

DOH has also confirmed 6 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 966

In addition, DOH reported 4,063 recoveries, as it confirmed 84 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.

