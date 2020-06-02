COVID-19: PH announces 6 new deaths, 359 new cases

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 596 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from results of 35,000 COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 35,788. The Ministry...
DOLE reports release of Php 1.4B for OFWs worldwide for DOLE-AKAP program
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that it has already provided Php1.4 billion for its DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program that provides a one-time financial assistance worth Php10,000 for each OFW that has been affected by...
Canada treats COVID-19 with breakthrough specialized dialysis
Canada's Lawson Health Research Institute marks a first in treatments for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 after their team successfully treated a patient with COVID-19 through a modified dialysis device. The process takes the patient's blood, modifies white blood...
Religious mass gatherings still banned in PH
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has reiterated its call for the faithful not to congregate at places of worship as part of the government's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus...
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines is nearing 19,000 in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 359 new cases. The total toll now stands at 18,997
DOH has also confirmed 6 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 966
In addition, DOH reported 4,063 recoveries, as it confirmed 84 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.
President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.
Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
