COVID-19: PH announces 6 new deaths, 359 new cases

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines is nearing 19,000 in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 359 new cases. The total toll now stands at 18,997

DOH has also confirmed 6 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 966

In addition, DOH reported 4,063 recoveries, as it confirmed 84 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.