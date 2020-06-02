COVID-19 death toll in Russia surpasses 5,000

Russia has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with over 5,037 casualties after 182 people were confirmed dead on June 2.

The country has also confirmed 8,863 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 423,741.

Russia has now surpassed China, Italy, and Iran in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The highest official in the country to have contracted the disease is Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin—which he revealed on April 30.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, now stands at 186,602

READ ALSO: Russia records over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day