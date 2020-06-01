Who is George Floyd and why are people protesting in the streets about him?

The world was repulsed with the death of 46-year-old George Floyd as protests fill the streets of the United States and nations across the world, with many alleging that it was a gruesome act of racism.

The events that transpired May 25 started when Floyd bought a pack of cigarettes at Cup Foods, a local grocery store in Minneapolis, where he had lived for many years after relocating from Texas. A store employee believed that the $20 bill Floyd used was fake and reported the matter to the police, following store protocols.

Reports from BBC state that Floyd was a resident of Minneapolis and was a regular of Cup Foods where even the owner, Mike Abumayyaleh, described Floyd as a friendly, pleasant customer.

Statements from the teenage employee alleged that Floyd appeared ‘drunk’ and was ‘not in control of himself’ during the time.

After the employee called for the authorities, two police officers arrived as Floyd sat together with two other people at a car parked near the area.

Police officer Thomas Lane pulled out his gun at Floyd to show his hands. Prosecutors alleged that Floyd “actively resisted being handcuffed” when Lane “put his hands on Mr Floyd, and pulled him out of the car”.

‘I can’t breathe’

Officers explained that Floyd was being arrested for passing counterfeit currency as he was handcuffed. A struggle ensured when officers attempted to put Floyd inside the police patrol car.

Floyd pleaded to the officers stating that ‘he was claustrophobic’ as per reports.

Police officers Derek Chauvin then arrived at the scene along with other officers to help put Floyd inside the police car.

At around 8:19 pm, Chauvin pulled Floyd out of the passenger side of the car, that caused the latter to fall on the ground. Witnesses at the scene began filming Floyd through their mobile phones as the 46-year-old was still in handcuffs and appeared distressed due to the events that have transpired.

Chauvin pinned down Floyd by placing his left knee between his head and neck.

“I can’t breathe” said Floyd as he pleaded for his mother and begged the officers “please, please, please”. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds as per reports from prosecutors.

On the six-minute mark, Floyd fell silent and became non-responsive. Officer JA Keung checked for Floyd’s wrist for a pulse and stated that he ‘couldn’t find one’. However, officers appeared to not find any sense of urgency.

Floyd was then taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and was pronounced dead one hour later.

Prior to his death, Floyd worked as a bouncer in the city but he was left without a job due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Reports from BBC state that Floyd spoke to his close friend Christopher Harris to seek help to contact an agency that provides temporary jobs.

“The way he died was senseless. He begged for his life. He pleaded for his life. When you try so hard to put faith in this system, a system that you know isn’t designed for you, when you constantly seek justice by lawful means and you can’t get it, you begin to take the law into your own hands,” said Harris.