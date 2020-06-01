WATCH: Online payment now available for taxis in Abu Dhabi

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) issued a warning for Filipinos hoping to work overseas after authorities have received multiple reports of illegal recruitment schemes that promise to either conduct work interviews after the quarantine or to...
(WAM) — Online payments options are now available for individuals utilising taxis operating in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, has announced.
In a statement on Sunday, the ITC of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, noted that it had activated online payment on-board the entire taxi fleet operating in the emirate, consisting of 6,180 vehicles by seven operating companies.
“This step is taken in line with ITC’s efforts, in collaboration with the stakeholders in public and private sectors, to improve the level of services offered, maintain the health and safety of the public, and reduce the pandemic risks,” the statement added.
RELATED STORY: Dubai city bus operational from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, normal fares reinstated
To avail the service, taxi users need to pre-install Abu Dhabi Taxi application, which is available on Apple Store and Google Play, create an account and provide details of their credit cards saved in the app. Once the trip is over, taxi users will make the payment through the app in a fast and smooth process.
The centre is currently considering the provision of other payment means in future, such as e-purses, to allow passengers diverse options for fare payment, the statement noted.
According to the ITC, the online payment feature will also “greatly benefit” tourists coming to the emirate, by facilitating the payment of taxi fares without the need for carrying cash.
READ ON: Dubai launches unified signage on safe practices, etiquette in public transport
In light of the current health situation, all public means of transport including taxis are being sterilised regularly at the beginning and end of each work shift, the ITC statement noted, adding that drivers are also provided with sterilisation products to clean the vehicle after each trip as part of the precautionary measures ITC is undertaking.
أنجز مركز النقل المتكامل بإمارة #أبوظبي تفعيل خدمة الدفع الإلكتروني في جميع مركبات الأجرة العاملة بالإمارة، والبالغ عددها 6,180 مركبة. pic.twitter.com/YUm6zfjaFL
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 30, 2020
