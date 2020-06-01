Thousands swarm streets in global protests against George Floyd’s death

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reports that 25,002 OFWs have been successfully sent back to their home provinces through the "Hatid Probinsya" program in collaboration with several government agencies and local government units (LGUs). This...
Abu Dhabi Police urges public not to answer unknown calls, store personal details on social media as hackers become more and more clever
Authorities in Abu Dhabi and UAE banks urged the public to be more wary about online scams, as they said modern hackers can now access data if victims answer unknown calls and download unknown apps. In a video released by the Abu Dhabi Police and the UAE Banks...
Over 70 countries to reopen tourism starting June 10
More than 70 nations worldwide will reopen their borders for international tourists starting June 10, over two months since governments imposed travel bans and restrictions as preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Global reports stated that in...
Who is George Floyd and why are people protesting in the streets about him?
The world was repulsed with the death of 46-year-old George Floyd as protests fill the streets of the United States and nations across the world, with many alleging that it was a gruesome act of racism. The events that transpired May 25 started when Floyd bought a...
The death of George Floyd has ignited global protests with thousands of residents across Europe and America taking their voices to the streets angry at the evident case of police brutality.
The United States of America has witnessed violent rallies of mass demonstrations placing protesters, law enforcement officers as well as innocent civilians at risk as fire and felony raged on the streets.
Reports state that protests steered Secret Service agents to escort US President Trump to an underground bunker at the White House last Friday, May 29.
RELATED STORY: Who is George Floyd and why are people protesting in the streets about him?
Hundreds of protesters appeared at the Trafalgar Square in London at the United Kingdom, despite the government ban on mass gatherings as part of the country’s preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Similar scenes also took place at the US Embassy in Germany, where protesters held signs translating to “We are all the same and equal”, “Justice can’t wait,” “Suffocate the racists,” and “Black futures matter”.
The US Embassy in Milan, Italy were also met with protest signs with messages including “We will not be silent,” “Stop killing black people,” and “Say his name” as per reports from Insider.
In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the country is aware and is watching the events that are transpiring in the US “with shock and horror”. “Anti-black racism — racism — is real. It’s in the United States but it’s also in Canada and we know people are facing systemic discrimination, unconscious bias, and anti-black racism every single day,” said Trudeau as per The Guardian.
Videos of George Floyd’s last moments documented the 46-year-old pleading to police officer Derek Chauvin “Please, I can’t breathe” as the officer pinned down his knee on Floyd’s neck, causing him to go unresponsive after six minutes.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved