Sharjah’s 50% discount on traffic fines to end on July 1

The Dubai Health Authority has launched their latest isolation facility located near Rashid Hospital as the emirate continues its fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The state-of-the-art facility spans over 1,500 square meters with 25 rooms...
PH reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3979
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,979 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 70 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 552 new cases—the country’s highest increase...
PH officials warn Filipinos in US to avoid areas of unrest
The Philippine Embassy in the United States urges Filipinos to be vigilant and wary of their surroundings as mass protests and unrest rage on the streets over police brutality and killing of George Floyd. The embassy reported that no Filipinos had been hurt in any...
LOOK: Dubai Airport introduces PPE vending machines
Dubai has recently introduced another method for travellers to stay safe when they board planes through Dubai Airports with the launch of vending machines where passengers can easily purchase personal protective equipment (PPE). A post from the Dubai Media Office...
Sharjah Police have that the deadline for its 50 percent discount on traffic fines will be until July 1, 2020
Authorities urged violators and motorists to rush and pay their fines while they can, according to their post on Twitter.
Sharjah Police also noted that fines can be paid through the mobile app of the Ministry of Interior, available both on iOs App Store and Android’s Google Play.
The decision is in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and as part of his keenness to enhance the living conditions of the people of Sharjah, especially during the current conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fine reduction initiative, according to the authorities, includes fines for violations committed before March 31 2020, and for three months starting April 1 2020.
#تنويه
تنوه القيادة العامة لشرطة الشارقة بأن آخر موعد للاستفادة من تخفيض المخالفات في إمارة الشارقة هو 1 يوليو 2020
ويمكنكم تسديد المخالفات عن طريق تطبيق وزارة الداخلية moi
— شرطة الشارقة (@ShjPolice) May 31, 2020
