Sharjah’s 50% discount on traffic fines to end on July 1

Sharjah Police have that the deadline for its 50 percent discount on traffic fines will be until July 1, 2020



Authorities urged violators and motorists to rush and pay their fines while they can, according to their post on Twitter.



Sharjah Police also noted that fines can be paid through the mobile app of the Ministry of Interior, available both on iOs App Store and Android’s Google Play.

The decision is in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and as part of his keenness to enhance the living conditions of the people of Sharjah, especially during the current conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fine reduction initiative, according to the authorities, includes fines for violations committed before March 31 2020, and for three months starting April 1 2020.

