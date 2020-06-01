Monday, June 1, 2020

Jun 01 20, 5:53 pm

Dubai launches state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation facility

Jun 01 2020

The Dubai Health Authority has launched their latest isolation facility located near Rashid Hospital as the emirate continues its fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The state-of-the-art facility spans over 1,500 square meters with 25 rooms...

PH reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3979

Jun 01 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,979 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 70 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 552 new cases—the country’s highest increase...

PH officials warn Filipinos in US to avoid areas of unrest

Jun 01 2020

The Philippine Embassy in the United States urges Filipinos to be vigilant and wary of their surroundings as mass protests and unrest rage on the streets over police brutality and killing of George Floyd. The embassy reported that no Filipinos had been hurt in any...

LOOK: Dubai Airport introduces PPE vending machines

Jun 01 2020

Dubai has recently introduced another method for travellers to stay safe when they board planes through Dubai Airports with the launch of vending machines where passengers can easily purchase personal protective equipment (PPE). A post from the Dubai Media Office...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Sharjah’s 50% discount on traffic fines to end on July 1

by | News

Jun. 01, 20 | 5:53 pm

Sharjah Police have that the deadline for its 50 percent discount on traffic fines will be until July 1, 2020
 
Authorities urged violators and motorists to rush and pay their fines while they can, according to their post on Twitter.
 
Sharjah Police also noted that fines can be paid through the mobile app of the Ministry of Interior, available both on iOs App Store and Android’s Google Play.

The decision is in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and as part of his keenness to enhance the living conditions of the people of Sharjah, especially during the current conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fine reduction initiative, according to the authorities, includes fines for violations committed before March 31 2020, and for three months starting April 1 2020.
 

Jobs

Latest News

Sharjah’s 50% discount on traffic fines to end on July 1

Sharjah’s 50% discount on traffic fines to end on July 1

Jun 1, 2020

Sharjah Police have that the deadline for its 50 percent discount on traffic fines will be until July 1, 2020   Authorities urged violators and motorists to rush and pay their fines while they can, according to their post on Twitter.   Sharjah Police also noted that...

Saudi Arabia to reopen AlUla in October

Saudi Arabia to reopen AlUla in October

Jun 1, 2020

Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site AlUla will officiall re-open and welcome visitors in October 2020. According to the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), which continues to develop AlUla into a pre-eminent global tourism destination, AlUla’s landmarks of...

Dubai launches state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation facility

Dubai launches state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation facility

Jun 1, 2020

The Dubai Health Authority has launched their latest isolation facility located near Rashid Hospital as the emirate continues its fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The state-of-the-art facility spans over 1,500 square meters with 25 rooms...

PH reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3979

PH reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3979

Jun 1, 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,979 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 70 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 552 new cases—the country’s highest increase...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Dubai launches state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation facility
Published On  June 1, 2020
PH reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3979
Published On  June 1, 2020
PH officials warn Filipinos in US to avoid areas of unrest
Published On  June 1, 2020
Close