PH warns against illegal recruiters online

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment has revealed that nearly 100,000 overseas Filipino workers have expressed their intent to go home but are currently stranded due to various situations mainly due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease...
Abu Dhabi reopens restaurants outside malls, allows up to 40% maximum capacity
Abu Dhabi has furthered eased restrictions in the emirate, allowing more establishments to reopen with up to 40% total capacity. A joint announcement from the UAE's Supreme Council for National Security and the Department of Health states that they have allowed...
LOOK: Dubai bares list of conditions for exemptions on wearing face masks
Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced an updated set of guidelines for wearing masks outside the emirate. The updates on regulations follow international best practices as well as recommendations of the COVID-19 Command and Control...
Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2
The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that it will ban residents going to and from the emirate for a week beginning June 2 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Media office said that the restriction includes Abu...
The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) issued a warning for Filipinos hoping to work overseas after authorities have received multiple reports of illegal recruitment schemes that promise to either conduct work interviews after the quarantine or to deploy would-be OFWs immediately after the lockdown.
The POEA urges the public to be vigilant against individuals who may misrepresent legal and licensed recruitment agencies in the Philippines as a means to lure unsuspecting Filipinos to their scheme. After exchanging introductory messages online, the illegal recruiter then asks for reservation fees and/or phishes for important information from applicants.
“The public is warned of promises of online scammers for job interview and deployment after the “lockdown” or after “lifting of the quarantine”, “PM (private message) if interested”, “click link for more details”. The advertisements ask for reservation fees and/or personal information from unsuspecting applicants,” said the advisory from POEA.
RELATED STORY: POEA gives tips on how to avoid online recruitment scams
Methods include the use of fake job advertisements posted on Facebook and sent through private messaging platforms with the use of fake websites and generated fake emails. POEA furthered that most illegal recruiters then ask for a fee that the victim can send through remittance centres or via money transfers.
“POEA warns the public to ignore these online advertisements and not to give or deposit money, especially through remittance centres such as Western Union, Cebuana Lhuillier, or Palawan Express, or money transfers thru GCash, 7/11, or PayPal. Further, please be warned about providing sensitive personal information, such as full names, birthdates, addresses, etc. as these may be used in criminal activities,” said the advisory.
READ ON: Manila police arrest 7 illegal recruiters in entrapment ops
Filipinos are advised to check with the POEA verfication system at www.poea.gov.ph to authenticate the job vacancy and/or job orders or to email the POEA Information Center at [email protected] .
The agency also asked the public to immediately report any suspicious or illegal activities pertaining to online recruitment scams to the Anti-Illegal Recruitment Branch Operations and Surveillance Division at email [email protected] or contact 0919-067-4206.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved