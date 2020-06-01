PH reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3979

The Philippine Embassy in the United States urges Filipinos to be vigilant and wary of their surroundings as mass protests and unrest rage on the streets over police brutality and killing of George Floyd. The embassy reported that no Filipinos had been hurt in any...
LOOK: Dubai Airport introduces PPE vending machines
Dubai has recently introduced another method for travellers to stay safe when they board planes through Dubai Airports with the launch of vending machines where passengers can easily purchase personal protective equipment (PPE). A post from the Dubai Media Office...
Thousands swarm streets in global protests against George Floyd’s death
The death of George Floyd has ignited global protests with thousands of residents across Europe and America taking their voices to the streets angry at the evident case of police brutality. The United States of America has witnessed violent rallies of mass...
25,002 OFWs sent home from Manila quarantine centers in one week
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reports that 25,002 OFWs have been successfully sent back to their home provinces through the "Hatid Probinsya" program in collaboration with several government agencies and local government units (LGUs). This...
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,979 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 70 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.
DOH has also confirmed 552 new cases—the country’s highest increase yet—bringing the total number to 18,638
In addition, DOH reported 3 new deaths from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 960.
President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.
Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
