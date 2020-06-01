PH reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3979

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,979 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 70 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

DOH has also confirmed 552 new cases—the country’s highest increase yet—bringing the total number to 18,638

In addition, DOH reported 3 new deaths from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 960.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

Under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities are allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.