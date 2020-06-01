Monday, June 1, 2020

Jun 01 2020

PH officials warn Filipinos in US to avoid areas of unrest

The Philippine Embassy in the United States urges Filipinos to be vigilant and wary of their surroundings as mass protests and unrest rage on the streets over police brutality and killing of George Floyd.

The embassy reported that no Filipinos had been hurt in any protests so far, but has advised all Filipinos to adhere to security and safety measures as imposed by local authorities. They have also been advised to be wary of their surroundings as crowd buildups may lead to looting, property destruction as well as other disturbances.

RELATED STORY: https://filipinotimes.net/news/2020/06/01/thousands-swarm-streets-in-global-protests-against-george-floyds-death/

Apart from staying safe from disturbances on the streets, the embassy also reminded Filipinos to maintain safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Filipinos are strongly encouraged to abide by existing medical advisories on social distancing and the wearing of face masks in public areas on account of the current Covid-19 pandemic,” the embassy said.

READ ON: Who is George Floyd and why are people protesting in the streets about him?

Mass protests and unrest worsened in the United States days after 46-year-old George Floyd was killed in an apparent police brutality filmed on a smartphone which has gone viral across the world, sparking protests in Italy, Britain, Germany, and other countries.

