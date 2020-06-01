Over 70 countries to reopen tourism starting June 10

More than 70 nations worldwide will reopen their borders for international tourists starting June 10, over two months since governments imposed travel bans and restrictions as preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Global reports stated that in the coming months, international travel will gradually return while industry stakeholders increase health and safety regulations to ensure the wellbeing of both the staff and passengers.

By June, a report from Al Bayan stated that around 28 countries will allow international tourists. On June 10, Bahrain and Bulgaria will open their borders to foreign travelers. Meanwhile, on June 15, countries that will start receiving tourists include Greece, Germany, Austria, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Serbia. On June 22, international tourists can now travel to Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Albanian, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, South Korea, Ireland, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Norway, and Slovakia.

On July 1, countries that have decided to reopen international tourism include Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Canada, Colombia, Kosovo, Malaysia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Taiwan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine. Meanwhile, international reports said those who will allow foreign travelers by July 10 are Indonesia, India, and Pakistan. Meanwhile, On July 15, Algeria, Morocco, the Philippines, South Africa, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Libya, Lebanon, Russia, and Jordan will open.

International media also said that 11 countries will start receiving international travelers by August 1, including: Brazil, Armenia, France, Iraq, Iran, Spain, Italy, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the US.

