Over 70 countries to reopen tourism starting June 10

The world was repulsed with the death of 46-year-old George Floyd as protests fill the streets of the United States and nations across the world, with many alleging that it was a gruesome act of racism. The events that transpired May 25 started when Floyd bought a...
WATCH: Online payment now available for taxis in Abu Dhabi
(WAM) -- Online payments options are now available for individuals utilising taxis operating in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, has announced. In a statement on Sunday, the ITC of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, noted that...
PH warns against illegal recruiters online
The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) issued a warning for Filipinos hoping to work overseas after authorities have received multiple reports of illegal recruitment schemes that promise to either conduct work interviews after the quarantine or to...
DOLE estimates over 100,000 Filipinos stranded overseas
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment has revealed that nearly 100,000 overseas Filipino workers have expressed their intent to go home but are currently stranded due to various situations mainly due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease...
More than 70 nations worldwide will reopen their borders for international tourists starting June 10, over two months since governments imposed travel bans and restrictions as preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Global reports stated that in the coming months, international travel will gradually return while industry stakeholders increase health and safety regulations to ensure the wellbeing of both the staff and passengers.
READ ALSO: Reopening tourism: Georgia to accept Filipino, foreign tourists by July
By June, a report from Al Bayan stated that around 28 countries will allow international tourists. On June 10, Bahrain and Bulgaria will open their borders to foreign travelers. Meanwhile, on June 15, countries that will start receiving tourists include Greece, Germany, Austria, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Serbia. On June 22, international tourists can now travel to Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Albanian, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, South Korea, Ireland, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Norway, and Slovakia.
On July 1, countries that have decided to reopen international tourism include Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Canada, Colombia, Kosovo, Malaysia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Taiwan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine. Meanwhile, international reports said those who will allow foreign travelers by July 10 are Indonesia, India, and Pakistan. Meanwhile, On July 15, Algeria, Morocco, the Philippines, South Africa, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Libya, Lebanon, Russia, and Jordan will open.
READ ON: Reopening tourism: Iceland to accept tourists by mid-June
International media also said that 11 countries will start receiving international travelers by August 1, including: Brazil, Armenia, France, Iraq, Iran, Spain, Italy, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the US.
SEE ALSO: Europe plans to reopen borders to tourists by June
Accomodation option available in the market.
