LOOK: Dubai Airport introduces PPE vending machines

The death of George Floyd has ignited global protests with thousands of residents across Europe and America taking their voices to the streets angry at the evident case of police brutality. The United States of America has witnessed violent rallies of mass...
25,002 OFWs sent home from Manila quarantine centers in one week
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reports that 25,002 OFWs have been successfully sent back to their home provinces through the "Hatid Probinsya" program in collaboration with several government agencies and local government units (LGUs). This...
Abu Dhabi Police urges public not to answer unknown calls, store personal details on social media as hackers become more and more clever
Authorities in Abu Dhabi and UAE banks urged the public to be more wary about online scams, as they said modern hackers can now access data if victims answer unknown calls and download unknown apps. In a video released by the Abu Dhabi Police and the UAE Banks...
Over 70 countries to reopen tourism starting June 10
More than 70 nations worldwide will reopen their borders for international tourists starting June 10, over two months since governments imposed travel bans and restrictions as preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Global reports stated that in...
Dubai has recently introduced another method for travellers to stay safe when they board planes through Dubai Airports with the launch of vending machines where passengers can easily purchase personal protective equipment (PPE).
A post from the Dubai Media Office shared an update regarding the launch of the PPE vending machines, designed to make it easier for travellers to secure replacements for their PPEs during their trips overseas.
“@DubaiAirports eases the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for travellers, with the installation of vending machines that sell PPE at #Dubai’s airports,” as per the tweet from Dubai Media Office.
RELATED STORY: GUIDE: Registration for residents outside UAE for ‘Resident’s Entry Permit’ through ICA Smart Services
.@DubaiAirports eases the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for travellers, with the installation of vending machines that sell PPE at #Dubai's airports. pic.twitter.com/jMcVCR3zp8
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 1, 2020
Earlier, Dubai announced that they will soon allow UAE residents who were stranded overseas to fly back to the country, provided that they have secured a Resident’s Entry Permit from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA).
Dubai has also begun reopening several establishments and businesses in line with transitioning the emirate towards a new normal.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council also announced that the emirate will soon allow 100% of government employees to return to their offices this coming June 14.
READ ON: Government employees to head back to office with 100% staffing by June 14
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved