LOOK: Dubai Airport introduces PPE vending machines

Dubai has recently introduced another method for travellers to stay safe when they board planes through Dubai Airports with the launch of vending machines where passengers can easily purchase personal protective equipment (PPE).

A post from the Dubai Media Office shared an update regarding the launch of the PPE vending machines, designed to make it easier for travellers to secure replacements for their PPEs during their trips overseas.

“@DubaiAirports eases the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for travellers, with the installation of vending machines that sell PPE at #Dubai’s airports,” as per the tweet from Dubai Media Office.

RELATED STORY: GUIDE: Registration for residents outside UAE for ‘Resident’s Entry Permit’ through ICA Smart Services

.@DubaiAirports eases the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for travellers, with the installation of vending machines that sell PPE at #Dubai's airports. pic.twitter.com/jMcVCR3zp8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 1, 2020

Earlier, Dubai announced that they will soon allow UAE residents who were stranded overseas to fly back to the country, provided that they have secured a Resident’s Entry Permit from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Dubai has also begun reopening several establishments and businesses in line with transitioning the emirate towards a new normal.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council also announced that the emirate will soon allow 100% of government employees to return to their offices this coming June 14.

READ ON: Government employees to head back to office with 100% staffing by June 14