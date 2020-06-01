Dubai launches state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation facility

The Dubai Health Authority has launched their latest isolation facility located near Rashid Hospital as the emirate continues its fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The state-of-the-art facility spans over 1,500 square meters with 25 rooms that include ICU rooms, medical isolation rooms, treatment rooms, clinics and examination rooms, all of which are fitted with medical equipment following highest international standards.

DHA Director-General H.E Humaid Al Qutami said that the new medical isolation ward was established as a proactive measure to strengthen the authority’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and contributing to the early detection and treatment of patients who have the virus, speeding their recovery.

During his tour at the medical facility, he stressed that the authority has put in place a prevention strategy that takes different scenarios into consideration to help the DHA in foreseeing and taking appropriate decisions accordingly, such as establishing field hospitals or medical isolation facilities, etc.

Al Qutami said the authority is also ensuring to meet all the medical needs of each COVID-19 patient and is constantly monitoring global experiences where the virus has spread and then contained, to learn from them and have a better understanding of what the future holds.