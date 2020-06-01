Dubai launches state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation facility

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,979 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 70 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 552 new cases—the country’s highest increase...
PH officials warn Filipinos in US to avoid areas of unrest
The Philippine Embassy in the United States urges Filipinos to be vigilant and wary of their surroundings as mass protests and unrest rage on the streets over police brutality and killing of George Floyd. The embassy reported that no Filipinos had been hurt in any...
LOOK: Dubai Airport introduces PPE vending machines
Dubai has recently introduced another method for travellers to stay safe when they board planes through Dubai Airports with the launch of vending machines where passengers can easily purchase personal protective equipment (PPE). A post from the Dubai Media Office...
Thousands swarm streets in global protests against George Floyd’s death
The death of George Floyd has ignited global protests with thousands of residents across Europe and America taking their voices to the streets angry at the evident case of police brutality. The United States of America has witnessed violent rallies of mass...
The Dubai Health Authority has launched their latest isolation facility located near Rashid Hospital as the emirate continues its fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The state-of-the-art facility spans over 1,500 square meters with 25 rooms that include ICU rooms, medical isolation rooms, treatment rooms, clinics and examination rooms, all of which are fitted with medical equipment following highest international standards.
DHA Director-General H.E Humaid Al Qutami said that the new medical isolation ward was established as a proactive measure to strengthen the authority’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and contributing to the early detection and treatment of patients who have the virus, speeding their recovery.
During his tour at the medical facility, he stressed that the authority has put in place a prevention strategy that takes different scenarios into consideration to help the DHA in foreseeing and taking appropriate decisions accordingly, such as establishing field hospitals or medical isolation facilities, etc.
Al Qutami said the authority is also ensuring to meet all the medical needs of each COVID-19 patient and is constantly monitoring global experiences where the virus has spread and then contained, to learn from them and have a better understanding of what the future holds.
