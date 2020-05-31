Sunday, May 31, 2020

Alleged Fabunan cure for COVID-19 in PH not yet approved

May 31 2020

The Philippines' Fabunan drug, which allegedly cures people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is yet to be approved by the authorities. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified during a Laging Handa briefing that the anti-viral...

UAE denies rumors of bacteria that allegedly causes COVID-19

May 31 2020

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, UAE's official spokesperson for the health sector, denied rumors that circulated on social media that the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) is starting to spread due to a bacteria. Dr. Al Hosani, citing international official studies, affirmed that...

WATCH: Dubai Frame reopens to public

Dubai Frame, the emirate’s iconic structure that gives visitors a view of the Old and New Dubai, is welcoming residents once again to enjoy a scenic view of the city.

In a video, Dubai Frame has outlined all preventive measures that it takes to ensure the safety of the health of each visitor. These include thermal scanning upon entry, visual indicators for physical distancing, frequent and immediate sanitation measures, attendants wearing personal protective equipment, limits on the number of visitors per area, and more.

RELATED STORY: Dubai back in business

“We at Dubai Frame took all the necessary steps to ensure that your experience is safe and enjoyable. Welcome back,” said the statement on Dubai Frame’s official video.

The tourist destination in Dubai is open from 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm daily, in line with Dubai’s timings, closing hours prior to the emirate’s National Sterilization Programme.

READ ON: Dubai reopens beaches, parks from May 30

Visitors can book their tickets online at the Dubai Frame website.

Dubai Frame

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

