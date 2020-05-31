WATCH: Dubai Frame reopens to public

The UAE continues to urge the public to be consistent in following the country's safety measures on physical distancing and sanitation, stating that the responsibility to ensure and safeguard the health of residents and citizens relies on everyone's actions to avoid...
Dubai Frame, the emirate’s iconic structure that gives visitors a view of the Old and New Dubai, is welcoming residents once again to enjoy a scenic view of the city.
In a video, Dubai Frame has outlined all preventive measures that it takes to ensure the safety of the health of each visitor. These include thermal scanning upon entry, visual indicators for physical distancing, frequent and immediate sanitation measures, attendants wearing personal protective equipment, limits on the number of visitors per area, and more.
RELATED STORY: Dubai back in business
“We at Dubai Frame took all the necessary steps to ensure that your experience is safe and enjoyable. Welcome back,” said the statement on Dubai Frame’s official video.
The tourist destination in Dubai is open from 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm daily, in line with Dubai’s timings, closing hours prior to the emirate’s National Sterilization Programme.
READ ON: Dubai reopens beaches, parks from May 30
Visitors can book their tickets online at the Dubai Frame website.
.@DubaiFrame reopens to welcome back its visitors, with strict implementation of precautionary measures for all to safely experience #Dubai’s 360-degree views. pic.twitter.com/5oCZT1Zdm5
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 31, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
