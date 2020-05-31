WATCH: Dubai Frame reopens to public

Dubai Frame, the emirate’s iconic structure that gives visitors a view of the Old and New Dubai, is welcoming residents once again to enjoy a scenic view of the city.

In a video, Dubai Frame has outlined all preventive measures that it takes to ensure the safety of the health of each visitor. These include thermal scanning upon entry, visual indicators for physical distancing, frequent and immediate sanitation measures, attendants wearing personal protective equipment, limits on the number of visitors per area, and more.

RELATED STORY: Dubai back in business

“We at Dubai Frame took all the necessary steps to ensure that your experience is safe and enjoyable. Welcome back,” said the statement on Dubai Frame’s official video.

The tourist destination in Dubai is open from 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm daily, in line with Dubai’s timings, closing hours prior to the emirate’s National Sterilization Programme.

READ ON: Dubai reopens beaches, parks from May 30

Visitors can book their tickets online at the Dubai Frame website.