UAE urges public for collective responsibility to combat spread of COVID-19

The UAE continues to urge the public to be consistent in following the country’s safety measures on physical distancing and sanitation, stating that the responsibility to ensure and safeguard the health of residents and citizens relies on everyone’s actions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Dr. Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s spokesperson for the health sector, stated that the UAE reviewed all developments on the ground prior to the decision to reopen economic sectors.
“It is possible the number of infections may increase; it all hinges on how people abide by the precautionary measures. Therefore, the responsibility is collective to ensure public safety and healthy,” said Dr. Al Hosani responding to queries regarding the possible increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming days.
Dr. Al Hosani also stated that it is difficult to confirm if the coronavirus has already subsided on a global scale, citing varying issues depending on the country as well as the numbers of individuals with chronic diseases that lead to COVID-19 complications.
“The infections are on the rise in some countries and remarkably subsiding in some others. According to the World Health Organisation’s latest figures, the tally of infections is still on the rise globally. However, in Europe, there is a significant decline in the number of daily infections and deaths. Many countries have announced they are already in the recovery phase and are well in control. In South America, the number of infections and deaths is rising, as is the case in some Southeast Asian nations and the Middle East. As such, we can not say the virus is subsiding,” explained Dr. Al Hosani.
With the recent reopening of many establishments and businesses in Dubai, authorities have conducted widespread sterilization measures on public spaces with clear reminders and visual indicators for the public to be mindful of physical distancing and personal hygiene especially when heading outdoors.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
