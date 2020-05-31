Filipinos express renewed hope with Dubai’s reopening of establishments, businesses

Filipinos welcomed the UAE’s decision to gradually reopen establishments and public spaces as a message of renewed hope that the country is winning its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Many Filipinos believe that authorities in the UAE is doing everything in its power to contain the virus, from providing extensive information across all channels to remind the public of preventive measures, as well as actual visual reminders on physical distancing and other health and safety precautions.

Emily Camacho, who works as an Executive Assistant, believes the shared responsibility between the government and citizens would go a long way to help safeguard the health of the public.

“Ako ay buong pusong nagpapasalamat at nagtitiwala sa gobyerno ng UAE. Sa kabila ng pagsisikap ng gobyerno na malabanan ang kasalukuyang pandemya, responsibilidad natin na maging responsable sa ating mga hakbangin. Sa pagbabalik sa ating mga trabaho, kailangan nating siguraduhin na sumusunod tayo sa mga panuntuning pangkaligtasan upang maiwasang magkasakit, samahan na rin natin ng pagdadasal at positibong pananaw sa gitna ng krisis na to,” said Camacho.

Arnellie Sabandal, a housemaid working in the UAE stated that the reopening would help those whose jobs have been affected for the past months as they return to work, while practising safety measures.

“Saloobin ko po sa pagbubukas ng mga businesses ay makakaginhawa na po sa mga kababayan nating nawalan ng trabaho kamakailan at sa kanila pong pagbabalik manatili lang po na mag ingat sa taong nakakasalamuha nila. Social distancing at safety measures po sa bawat isa nawa po ay mawala na ang COVID-19 pandemic at para tayo po ay bumalik sa normal nating buhay. God bless po sa ating lahat at wag mawalan ng pananalig sa Panginoon at naway matapos na po ito,” said Sabandal.

Travel consultant and vlogger Abdulhamid Bandon stated that the UAE treats everyone with fairness and equality especially these days as authorities help keep the masses safe from harm.

“Masaya ako kasi ang UAE mapa local man o expat talagang inuuna nila safety and protection ng mga tao. Ngayong back to business na ang karamihan ng business dito, masaya na may takot at the same time pero financially atleast if you are working malaking tulong sa atin but still individual responsibility parin natin to take care of ourselves aside from UAE support,” said Bandon.

Ada Laureola, a domestic helper in UAE, said that this step is necessary for the country to usher in a new normal where everyone is keeping a safe distance while earning a living as OFWs.

“Sa pag babalik sa normal na status dito sa UAE, masasabi ko na ginawa naman po lahat ng UAE Goverment ang dapat gawin. Subalit ang realidad po ay kailngan din ng lahat na mag hanapbuhay. Para sa mga umaasa na pamilya at pansariling pangtustos. Nandoon pa din ang pangamba ko dahil ang kalaban natin ay hindi nkikita. Ganun pa man, kailngan natin makipagsapalaran. Patuloy na disiplina kasama ng dasal na lagi tayong protektahan ng Maykapal. Malalampasan din natin lahat ito,” said Laureola.

Teacher and educator Danest Mark Escama said that UAE’s decision to reopen businesses would help OFW families back in the Philippines through remittances while ensuring that workers stay safe through safe health practices.

“Sa aking palagay, tama lang po ang ginagawa ng UAE government sa pagprotekta sa mga empleyado dito sa UAE, para mapanatili ang kaligtasan ng mga tao. Minsan nakakatakot isipin dahil wala pang bakuna sa COVID-19, pero mas kailangan ng maraming tao ang trabaho para sa kanilang pamilya, at sang-ayon ako sa programa na ginagawa ng UAE para maiwasan at malabanan ang COVID-19 para sa kaligtasan ng lahat,” said Escama.

Cheryl Pedrera, who works as a secretary in the country, reminds fellow OFWs to take extra care, especially when heading outside to work and that the UAE has provided sufficient information for everyone to comply with precautions for their own health.

Para sa akin, self care talaga ang dapat. Sa dami ng info na nilabas ng gobyerno ng UAE, wala silang pagkukulang. Kung na infect ka after magbukas ng establishments and offices, siguro kapabayaan mo na iyon kasi sobra-sobra na ang info na binigay ng gobyerno, kabilang pa ang gabi-gabing sanitation at paglilinis ng lahat ng mga lugar at pampublikong sasakyan,” said Pedrera.