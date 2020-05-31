Alleged Fabunan cure for COVID-19 in PH not yet approved

The Philippines’ Fabunan drug, which allegedly cures people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is yet to be approved by the authorities.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified during a Laging Handa briefing that the anti-viral drug has yet to get necessary approvals from the government, specifically from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Hindi pa po approved ang Fabunan. Importante po kasi na bago maibigay sa publiko ang kahit anong gamot, kasama na po diyan ang Fabunan, kinakailangan rehistrado sa FDA,” said Secretary Roque.

The drug made its rounds on various social media platforms and posts as many Filipino netizens allege that it was a cure for COVID-19, following claims that Fabunan, a patented anti-viral drug against dengue developed by Washington-based Filipino doctor Ruben Fabunan, has been “proven to be used to treat Covid-19” and is already an “approved” drug.

Many residents had apparently received the anti-viral injections at a community in Zambales.

Earlier, FDA had already issued a cease and desist order for doctors in Zambales to stop administering the injections to the public. Authorities have also warned the public that there’s currently no drug nor vaccine that has been proven to treat nor provide immunity against the coronavirus.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency state that the country is set to collaborate with Chinese and Taiwanese organizations for the clinical trials for a vaccine against Covid-19.

In a public address on Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte was confident that China would be the first country to develop a Covid-19 vaccine and even floated the possibility that it could be available by September this year.

Duterte made the latest remarks as he earlier sought the immediate purchase of a vaccine for the treatment of Covid-19, once it is available.