Two Filipino winners win over Dh160,000 (Php2.1 million) each in Emirates Loto

Two Filipinos each won Dh166,666 (Php2,288,902) after sharing the Dh1 million (Php13,733,469) prize with four other residents in last weekend’s draw of Emirates Loto.

Maricar Q. Balagtas and William Marquez Aniana matched five out of six numbers in Emirates Loto—the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw—sharing the prize with a UAE national, a Pakistan expat, a Ukrainian resident, and another from South Africa.

Balagtas is a 40-year-old call center agent who has been in the UAE for 14 years. She said it was her first time to play the weekly live draw. “I had to check my entry about 10 times to make sure they truly matched, I just couldn’t believe it. I broke down in tears of happiness,” she told Gulf News.

She hopes to use her winnings to help her family back home and donate her church as well as to people affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Aniana, on the other hand, is a 38-year-old document controller and a breadwinner who has two kids living in the Philippines. A UAE expat for 13 years, he said he plans to use his winnings to settle all debts, share a part of it to his friends, as well as donate to others back home in need.

The other winner is a retired UAE national named Abdalla Ibrahim. He is the first Emirati to win the draw. The other two, who hail from Ukraine and South Africa, asked to be anonymous.

Over a month after its first raffle, the Dhs50 million top prize in Emirates Loto is still waiting for its ultimate taker.

The next draw will take place on May 30, 2020 and will be streamed live across multiple digital platforms at 9 PM Dubai time.

The collectables may be purchased online and through the app, or in thousands of retail stores in the country for just AED 35.

