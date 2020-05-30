THE NEW HERO: Filipina in Deira lauded for cooking, distributing free food for OFWs in need

A Filipina expat in Dubai has been earning praises in her neighborhood in Deira after she initiated a food drive for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), wherein she cooks all the meals.

Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña, 34, first got the idea to make free meals for OFWs when she first saw them lining up in Al Muraqabat Street two days before the Eid holiday. She said that since she has no regular job, she can make time to cook for three days and in turn, help these residents during the holidays.

“Noon nag-tatanghalian ako, nasabi ko sa mga kasama ko na, bakit hindi ako magluto ako for three days kase Eid naman, makakatulong ako. Naisip ko din, paano kung dumating sa point na kami ang mangailangan, paano ang mga anak ko. Ayaw ko maranasan nila ang walang gatas at walang makain,” said Dela Peña, who has been in Dubai for 12 years.

She added that she got help from her family and housemates to make the project happen. Her husband provided the initial budget to cover the costs, while her brother-in-law—who lost his job due to the redundancy as a result of the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—helped with shopping the ingredients as well as distributing the meals. Her flat mates, on the other hand, helped prepare the food packs.

Dela Peña—who dreams of having her own restaurant someday—said that she decided to continue distributing free meals after she saw the overwhelming response from people who have benefitted from the drive. Some of her housemates and close friends have also decided to donate to help her sustain the project.

“Sobrang halaga po dahil maraming tiyan ang ating nalalamanan, at hindi nila nararamdaman na alone sila sa mga ganitong panahon. Napakahirap po ng buhay abroad kaysa kung nasa sariling bansa ka, lalo sa panahon ng sakuna,” she said.

She also urged others to donate whether in cash or in kind, so they can help feed more residents in need. According to her, they accept cash, raw food ingredients like chicken and rice, food containers, as well as masks and gloves.

The Filipina, who is hailed as the new hero of their neighborhood, asked affected OFWs to stay strong amid the pandemic.

“Sa mga affected po at need ng tulong sana, tandaan nila may ibibigay po si Lord na taong dadamay sa kanila at ipaparamdam na ‘di sila mag-iisa, she said.