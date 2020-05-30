THE NEW HERO: Filipina in Deira lauded for cooking, distributing free food for OFWs in need

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 17,546، وذلك بعد تسجيل...
Dubai to reopen mosques soon
UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening. As of posting time, no specific dates have been...
Dubai city bus schedules operational from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, normal fares reinstated
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that buses across the emirate will be fully operational during 6:00 am to 11:00 pm. RTA also announced that bus fares have returned to their normal rates for all passengers. During Dubai's National...
Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions
Intercity buses in Dubai will remain suspended amid the reopening of many businesses and establishments in the emirate. The website Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority states that the service will be unavailable until further notice. RELATED STORY: RTA renames three...
A Filipina expat in Dubai has been earning praises in her neighborhood in Deira after she initiated a food drive for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), wherein she cooks all the meals.
Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña, 34, first got the idea to make free meals for OFWs when she first saw them lining up in Al Muraqabat Street two days before the Eid holiday. She said that since she has no regular job, she can make time to cook for three days and in turn, help these residents during the holidays.
“Noon nag-tatanghalian ako, nasabi ko sa mga kasama ko na, bakit hindi ako magluto ako for three days kase Eid naman, makakatulong ako. Naisip ko din, paano kung dumating sa point na kami ang mangailangan, paano ang mga anak ko. Ayaw ko maranasan nila ang walang gatas at walang makain,” said Dela Peña, who has been in Dubai for 12 years.
She added that she got help from her family and housemates to make the project happen. Her husband provided the initial budget to cover the costs, while her brother-in-law—who lost his job due to the redundancy as a result of the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—helped with shopping the ingredients as well as distributing the meals. Her flat mates, on the other hand, helped prepare the food packs.
Dela Peña—who dreams of having her own restaurant someday—said that she decided to continue distributing free meals after she saw the overwhelming response from people who have benefitted from the drive. Some of her housemates and close friends have also decided to donate to help her sustain the project.
“Sobrang halaga po dahil maraming tiyan ang ating nalalamanan, at hindi nila nararamdaman na alone sila sa mga ganitong panahon. Napakahirap po ng buhay abroad kaysa kung nasa sariling bansa ka, lalo sa panahon ng sakuna,” she said.
She also urged others to donate whether in cash or in kind, so they can help feed more residents in need. According to her, they accept cash, raw food ingredients like chicken and rice, food containers, as well as masks and gloves.
The Filipina, who is hailed as the new hero of their neighborhood, asked affected OFWs to stay strong amid the pandemic.
“Sa mga affected po at need ng tulong sana, tandaan nila may ibibigay po si Lord na taong dadamay sa kanila at ipaparamdam na ‘di sila mag-iisa, she said.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved