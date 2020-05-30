Repatriated Filipina cancer patient from UAE to spend remaining days with family

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG Dubai) has announced new timings for their consular services and operations. In an advisory on social media, PCG Dubai released the following business hours for their various services: Passport Service Passport...
LOOK: Twin tornadoes sighted in Southern Luzon
Filipino residents in Southern Luzon were startled with the sight of tornado formations over Laguna de Baé. Muntinlupa City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office Head Erwin Alfonso shared an image of a tornado seen over the bay, as netizen RJ Patdu Smith...
DOLE estimates job loss of 1 million OFWs until 2021
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment has forecast that around 1,005,031 overseas Filipino workers will lose their jobs as an effect of the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). DOLE International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB)...
LGUs agree to implement home quarantine for returning OFWs
Local government units in the Philippines have agreed to enforce home isolation for Overseas Filipino Workers returning to their cities instead of isolating them in a facility, according to Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año. In a...
A former OFW from Abu Dhabi will soon fulfil her wish to spend her remaining days together with her family in the Philippines after she was diagnosed with cancer.
The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi repatriated a group of OFWs, including the cancer patient, with the help of UAE authorities as well as the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs (OUMWA-DFA) in the Philippines.
When their plane landed last May 29, the OFW was immediately taken to a hospital in Las Piñas for medical evaluation.
Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana thanked Philippine authorities for acting swiftly to address the backlog situation. “The Philippine Missions in the UAE, together with OUMWA-DFA and Philippine authorities, continue to work together to find ways to ease COVID-19-related PH airport restrictions to allow Filipinos from UAE to return home, in response to their urgent pleas.”
Apart from the cancer patient, several OFWs from the UAE are also set to be reunited with their families despite the daily limit imposed by IATF on overseas Filipinos. All repatriates are set to do their 14-day quarantine at a medical facility assigned by the government as they await results of their swab test.
