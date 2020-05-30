Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions

A former OFW from Abu Dhabi will soon fulfil her wish to spend her remaining days together with her family in the Philippines after she was diagnosed with cancer. The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi repatriated a group of OFWs, including the cancer patient, with the...
Intercity buses in Dubai will remain suspended amid the reopening of many businesses and establishments in the emirate.
The website Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority states that the service will be unavailable until further notice.
This, as several workers from other emirates who are working in Dubai are thinking of alternative means of heading to the emirate such as ride-sharing services while being mindful of the 3 person limit per each vehicle as mandated by the government as part of the country’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Timings for Dubai’s sterilization programme have been adjusted to 11:00 pm to 6:00 am, with public buses in Dubai available 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. Dubai Metro timings are from 7:00 am to 12:00 midnight Saturdays to Thursdays, and 10:00 am to 12:00 midnight on Fridays.
