Saturday, May 30, 2020

May 30 20, 6:05 pm

PH Consulate General in Dubai announces new business hours

May 30 2020

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG Dubai) has announced new timings for their consular services and operations. In an advisory on social media, PCG Dubai released the following business hours for their various services: Passport Service Passport...

LOOK: Twin tornadoes sighted in Southern Luzon

May 30 2020

Filipino residents in Southern Luzon were startled with the sight of tornado formations over Laguna de Baé. Muntinlupa City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office Head Erwin Alfonso shared an image of a tornado seen over the bay, as netizen RJ Patdu Smith...

DOLE estimates job loss of 1 million OFWs until 2021

May 30 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment has forecast that around 1,005,031 overseas Filipino workers will lose their jobs as an effect of the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). DOLE International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB)...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions

by | News

May. 30, 20 | 6:05 pm

Intercity buses in Dubai will remain suspended amid the reopening of many businesses and establishments in the emirate.

The website Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority states that the service will be unavailable until further notice.

RELATED STORY: RTA renames three stations of Dubai Metro

This, as several workers from other emirates who are working in Dubai are thinking of alternative means of heading to the emirate such as ride-sharing services while being mindful of the 3 person limit per each vehicle as mandated by the government as part of the country’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Timings for Dubai’s sterilization programme have been adjusted to 11:00 pm to 6:00 am, with public buses in Dubai available 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. Dubai Metro timings are from 7:00 am to 12:00 midnight Saturdays to Thursdays, and 10:00 am to 12:00 midnight on Fridays.

Jobs

Latest News

Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions

Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions

May 30, 2020

Intercity buses in Dubai will remain suspended amid the reopening of many businesses and establishments in the emirate. The website Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority states that the service will be unavailable until further notice. RELATED STORY: RTA renames three...

PH Consulate General in Dubai announces new business hours

PH Consulate General in Dubai announces new business hours

May 30, 2020

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG Dubai) has announced new timings for their consular services and operations. In an advisory on social media, PCG Dubai released the following business hours for their various services: Passport Service Passport...

LOOK: Twin tornadoes sighted in Southern Luzon

LOOK: Twin tornadoes sighted in Southern Luzon

May 30, 2020

Filipino residents in Southern Luzon were startled with the sight of tornado formations over Laguna de Baé. Muntinlupa City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office Head Erwin Alfonso shared an image of a tornado seen over the bay, as netizen RJ Patdu Smith...

DOLE estimates job loss of 1 million OFWs until 2021

DOLE estimates job loss of 1 million OFWs until 2021

May 30, 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment has forecast that around 1,005,031 overseas Filipino workers will lose their jobs as an effect of the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). DOLE International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB)...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Repatriated Filipina cancer patient from UAE to spend remaining days with family
Published On  May 30, 2020
PH Consulate General in Dubai announces new business hours
Published On  May 30, 2020
LOOK: Twin tornadoes sighted in Southern Luzon
Published On  May 30, 2020
Close