Emirates Loto’s Dhs50 million (Php680.6 million) top prize still up for grabs

Over a month after its first raffle, the Dhs50 million (Php680.6 million) top prize in Emirates Loto—the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw—is still waiting for its ultimate taker.

The next draw will take place on May 30, 2020 and will be streamed live across multiple digital platforms at 9 PM Dubai time.

Emirates Loto is a collectables scheme with a live weekly draw and is open to all eligible people over 18 years old in the UAE and across the globe. It aims to donate millions of dirhams for the public good in line with UAE government initiatives to give back to the community and the country as a whole.

READ ALSO: Two Filipino winners win over Dh160,000 each in Emirates Loto

The collectables may be purchased online and through the app, or in thousands of retail stores in the country for just AED 35.

“We are incredibly excited to be launching the region’s first fatwa-approved digital collectable scheme and draw,” said Paul Sebestyen, Chief Executive Officer. “The UAE, with its spirit and drive for innovation and entrepreneurship, was the most obvious choice to set up this initiative.”

Once the collectable is purchased, the buyer can, if they so choose, opt into a free live draw for a chance to win from Dh35 million to Dh50 million in jackpot prizes every week. Online buyers also have the choice to donate their collectable to charity instead of arranging to have it delivered (at an additional cost).

If the purchaser does choose to opt-in to the draw, they will, using the Emirates Loto website or App, select six numbers from one to forty-nine. If three, four, five, or six of the numbers that have been selected for the draw match the six numbers randomly drawn by the Emirates Loto ball machine that week, they win a prize.

The prize depends on how many of the selected numbers are matched with the draw results in no particular sequence. If all six numbers match, the buyer can win a share in a minimum cash jackpot of Dh35 million, which will be divided equally amongst all winners. If five numbers match, they win a guaranteed AED 350,000 cash prize. Additionally, if four numbers match, the buyer wins Dh300 cash, and three numbers will give the buyer a free entry to the next draw. If no one matches the six numbers drawn, then the prize of Dh35 million increases by Dh5 million every week until it reaches the amount of Dh50 million. It will remain at Dh50 million until it is claimed.

“We realise these are difficult times for all, but we genuinely hope and believe that our new venture will bring much needed relief, happiness and more importantly funds for public good,” the CEO added

For more information on our Collectables, prize winners, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Emirates Loto draw, visit www.emiratesloto.com

SEE ALSO: Win up to Dh35 million with Emirates Loto