Dubai to reopen mosques soon

UAE’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening.
As of posting time, no specific dates have been announced for the reopening of mosques as well as other places of worship.
Similar to preventive measures of other public spaces, children below 12 years of age, elderly above 60 years old, individuals with chronic diseases, those showing symptoms of COVID-19, as well as individuals who were in recent contact with a COVID-19 patient will not be allowed to enter the premises.
All worshippers are also advised to wear gloves and masks, and are expected to bring their own prayer mats to the mosque.
Social distancing measures to be implemented include leaving empty row gap between every two rows as well as a 1.5m gap between every two persons.
Here are the other rules and guidelines:
– No handshakes allowed, worshippers can just wave at each other and say Salaam from a distance
– The worshippers shall not assemble before or after prayer.
– No second Jamaah (Congregation) or praying alone separately after the completion of Fard prayer behind Imam.
– The must leave the masjid as soon as the obligatory prayer in congregation is over.
– The masjid shall remain open only for 20 minutes from the time of azan until the end of obligatory prayer in congregation ( that roughly takes 20 minutes)
– The obligatory prayer shall be performed immediately after azan
– The masjid will be closed soon after each congregational prayer
– It is not allowed to leave face masks and gloves at the entrance of the mosque
– All sorts of distribution, be it food or anything else, is strictly prohibited.
– The doors of the mosque should be kept open from the beginning of the azan until the end of the prayer.
– Ladies prayer halls shall remain closed until further notice
– Bathrooms and ablution areas shall remain closed until further notice
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
