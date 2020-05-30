Saturday, May 30, 2020

May 30 20, 6:32 pm

Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions

May 30 2020

Intercity buses in Dubai will remain suspended amid the reopening of many businesses and establishments in the emirate. The website Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority states that the service will be unavailable until further notice. RELATED STORY: RTA renames three...

PH Consulate General in Dubai announces new business hours

May 30 2020

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG Dubai) has announced new timings for their consular services and operations. In an advisory on social media, PCG Dubai released the following business hours for their various services: Passport Service Passport...

LOOK: Twin tornadoes sighted in Southern Luzon

May 30 2020

Filipino residents in Southern Luzon were startled with the sight of tornado formations over Laguna de Baé. Muntinlupa City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office Head Erwin Alfonso shared an image of a tornado seen over the bay, as netizen RJ Patdu Smith...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Dubai city bus schedules operational from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, normal fares reinstated

by | News

May. 30, 20 | 6:32 pm

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that buses across the emirate will be fully operational during 6:00 am to 11:00 pm.

RTA also announced that bus fares have returned to their normal rates for all passengers.

During Dubai’s National Sterilization Program from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am, Dubai’s buses will only be operational on the following service routes:

8: Gold Souq Bus Station 13,Ibn Battuta Metro Station 7
10: Al Quoz, Bus Station 6,Gold Souq Bus Station 1
12: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station,Al Quoz, Bus Station 3
13A: Gold Souq Bus Station 11,Qusais, Bus Station 7
17: Muhaisnah 4, Wasl Oasis II,Sabkha, Bus Station 2
24: Al Nahda, The Sheffeild Private School 1,International City, Greece K12 Terminus 2
C01: Airport Terminal 3,Satwa, Bus Station 5
C07: Abu Hail Metro Station 2,Union Metro Station C 2,Wafi Residences
F18: Oud Metha Metro Station Terminus
F21: Al Nahda Metro Station 2
F34: Dubai Internet City Metro Station to Dubai Production City
F43: Ibn Battuta Metro Station 6
X23: Gold Souq Bus Station 12,International City, Greece K12 Terminus 1

Jobs

Latest News

Returning to office? Check out these 7 steps to prepare yourself

Returning to office? Check out these 7 steps to prepare yourself

May 30, 2020

As the UAE reels into the new normal, a lot of businesses and companies are starting to reopen and allow many of their employees to go back to work. However, a lot of us have become so used to telecommuting that adapting to yet another working lifestyle—especially...

Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions

Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions

May 30, 2020

Intercity buses in Dubai will remain suspended amid the reopening of many businesses and establishments in the emirate. The website Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority states that the service will be unavailable until further notice. RELATED STORY: RTA renames three...

PH Consulate General in Dubai announces new business hours

PH Consulate General in Dubai announces new business hours

May 30, 2020

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG Dubai) has announced new timings for their consular services and operations. In an advisory on social media, PCG Dubai released the following business hours for their various services: Passport Service Passport...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions
Published On  May 30, 2020
Repatriated Filipina cancer patient from UAE to spend remaining days with family
Published On  May 30, 2020
PH Consulate General in Dubai announces new business hours
Published On  May 30, 2020
Close