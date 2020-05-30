Dubai city bus schedules operational from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, normal fares reinstated

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that buses across the emirate will be fully operational during 6:00 am to 11:00 pm.

RTA also announced that bus fares have returned to their normal rates for all passengers.

During Dubai’s National Sterilization Program from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am, Dubai’s buses will only be operational on the following service routes:

8: Gold Souq Bus Station 13,Ibn Battuta Metro Station 7

10: Al Quoz, Bus Station 6,Gold Souq Bus Station 1

12: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station,Al Quoz, Bus Station 3

13A: Gold Souq Bus Station 11,Qusais, Bus Station 7

17: Muhaisnah 4, Wasl Oasis II,Sabkha, Bus Station 2

24: Al Nahda, The Sheffeild Private School 1,International City, Greece K12 Terminus 2

C01: Airport Terminal 3,Satwa, Bus Station 5

C07: Abu Hail Metro Station 2,Union Metro Station C 2,Wafi Residences

F18: Oud Metha Metro Station Terminus

F21: Al Nahda Metro Station 2

F34: Dubai Internet City Metro Station to Dubai Production City

F43: Ibn Battuta Metro Station 6

X23: Gold Souq Bus Station 12,International City, Greece K12 Terminus 1