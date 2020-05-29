UAE national sterilization program adjusts timings to 10:00pm to 6:00am starting May 30

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 412 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,097. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...
The UAE Government has announced that the timings of the National Sterilization Programme will be adjusted starting tomorrow, May 30 from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am starting tomorrow, Saturday, May 30.
This is in line with the country’s plans towards reopening more businesses, establishments and public spaces to provide more opportunities to give a boost on commercial and economic activities in the country.
The decision also states that all food outlets, cooperatives, groceries, supermarkets, and pharmacies will continue to operate 24 hours a day.
In Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council reminds concerned authorities to intensify their awareness efforts in the coming days to ensure the safety of the public. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also urges the public to adhere to the country’s preventive measures to safeguard their health.
“The UAE community always remains stronger than all challenges, and we are able to deal positively with the changes thanks to the great flexibility that characterizes the performance of the majority of our sectors,” said His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
