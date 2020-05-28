Widow of Dubai-based Pinoy who died of COVID-19 pleads for return of husband’s ashes

The widow of Richard Castro, a Filipino security guard who died of COVID-19 in Dubai on May 11, is seeking assistance to have her husband’s ashes back in the Philippines.

Marife Castro, a resident of Barangay Puncan, Carranglan in Nueva Ecija, said the body of her husband was cremated last May 18 and is currently in a crematorium in the emirate.

She told DWNE, a radio station run by the provincial government of Nueva Ecija, that her husband had been suffering from recurring flu and decided to seek medical help on April 29.

While waiting for his lab results, his condition had worsened and was admitted to hospital on May 3.

He regularly updated Marife on his condition until it suddenly stopped.

Then on May 11, she received the unfortunate news that Richard had passed away 6:30 am.

In a Facebook post, she penned, “Richard, mahal na mahal ka naming, Pa. Mahal na mahal ng sobra. Salamat sa lahat ng pagmamahal, pag-unawa, pagsasakripisyo sa amin. Patawad sa mga panahon na ‘di kita napagsilbihan. Sa mga panahon na inaaway kita,” she said. “Hindi ka man namin nakikita nayayakap at nahahagkan, alam ko dito sa puso ko na nandito ka lang lagi sa tabi namin.”

“Pinupunasan bawat luhang papatak at yayakapin ako. Sasamahan kami sa bawat oras dahil alam ko gaano mo kami kamahal. Mahal na mahal ka naming, Pa,” she added.

As condolences continue to pour in, she thanked the UAE government for its steadfast support.

“To the Department of Education and Knowledge, Department of Community and Development, and Ma’an Family in Abu Dhabi, thank you for endless love and support that you’ve shown us despite this sorrowful matter. Thank you for the financial support and moral support you’ve lend us which helps us to face new beginning with courage and hope. As we condole each day, you make us feel your presence and sympathy through your message,” wrote Marife.

Meanwhile, Gov. Aurelio Umali has tasked the provincial government’s Malasakit OFW Help Desk to coordinate with government agencies in Manila and the Philippine Embassy in UAE to seek their assistance for the return of Richard’s ashes home.

The total number of Filipinos who died of COVID-19 in Dubai has reached 43, according to the May 17 update of the Philippine Consulate.