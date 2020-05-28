Widow of Dubai-based Pinoy who died of COVID-19 pleads for return of husband’s ashes

Around four in five teachers across the globe think it is not yet safe for students to go to school due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a poll revealed. In a poll conducted on 4,000 teachers from 33 countries by organizers of global teaching conference called...
Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque reiterated his committment to fight corruption as he called out officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). During a Zoom meeting with global overseas Filipino leaders, Secretary Roque said...
PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,598 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 92 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 539 new cases—the country’s highest increase...
South Korea may enforce strict restrictions again after new increase in COVID-19 cases
South Korea has reported 79 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—its biggest increase yet in 53 days—causing many to believe it may re-enforce strict preventive measures once again. According to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 67...
The widow of Richard Castro, a Filipino security guard who died of COVID-19 in Dubai on May 11, is seeking assistance to have her husband’s ashes back in the Philippines.
Marife Castro, a resident of Barangay Puncan, Carranglan in Nueva Ecija, said the body of her husband was cremated last May 18 and is currently in a crematorium in the emirate.
She told DWNE, a radio station run by the provincial government of Nueva Ecija, that her husband had been suffering from recurring flu and decided to seek medical help on April 29.
While waiting for his lab results, his condition had worsened and was admitted to hospital on May 3.
He regularly updated Marife on his condition until it suddenly stopped.
Then on May 11, she received the unfortunate news that Richard had passed away 6:30 am.
In a Facebook post, she penned, “Richard, mahal na mahal ka naming, Pa. Mahal na mahal ng sobra. Salamat sa lahat ng pagmamahal, pag-unawa, pagsasakripisyo sa amin. Patawad sa mga panahon na ‘di kita napagsilbihan. Sa mga panahon na inaaway kita,” she said. “Hindi ka man namin nakikita nayayakap at nahahagkan, alam ko dito sa puso ko na nandito ka lang lagi sa tabi namin.”
“Pinupunasan bawat luhang papatak at yayakapin ako. Sasamahan kami sa bawat oras dahil alam ko gaano mo kami kamahal. Mahal na mahal ka naming, Pa,” she added.
As condolences continue to pour in, she thanked the UAE government for its steadfast support.
“To the Department of Education and Knowledge, Department of Community and Development, and Ma’an Family in Abu Dhabi, thank you for endless love and support that you’ve shown us despite this sorrowful matter. Thank you for the financial support and moral support you’ve lend us which helps us to face new beginning with courage and hope. As we condole each day, you make us feel your presence and sympathy through your message,” wrote Marife.
Meanwhile, Gov. Aurelio Umali has tasked the provincial government’s Malasakit OFW Help Desk to coordinate with government agencies in Manila and the Philippine Embassy in UAE to seek their assistance for the return of Richard’s ashes home.
The total number of Filipinos who died of COVID-19 in Dubai has reached 43, according to the May 17 update of the Philippine Consulate.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved