US surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The US has reached the hundred thousand-mark in terms of fatalities from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), leading many to criticize President Trump over alleged failed response.
In a tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University, the country has already taken the lives of 100,442 Americans, just three months after it reported its very first fatality from the disease.
The number of confirmed cases in the country has also reached 1,699,933—making it the most affected nation in the world.
In addition, the death toll reflects that one in every three deaths across the globe is in the US.
The National, in its report, also showed that the number of deaths in the US from the pandemic is higher than in the Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq wars combined.
Trump, however, denied that he is to blame for the COVID-19 death toll in the country. This, after many have accused him of not acting ahead at the start of the outbreak.
In an interview with Sinclair Media, he refuted the research of Columbia University—which stated that over 30,000 lives could have been saved if the lockdowns were imposed earlier.
“Columbia is a liberal, disgraceful institution to write that because all the people that they cater to were months after me. They said we shouldn’t close it,” he said.
Aside from the rising number of deaths, the US has also suffered economic impacts from COVID-19—with nearly 40 million people losing their jobs and the unemployment rate reaching 14.7 percent.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
