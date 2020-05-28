US surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The US has reached the hundred thousand-mark in terms of fatalities from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), leading many to criticize President Trump over alleged failed response.

In a tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University, the country has already taken the lives of 100,442 Americans, just three months after it reported its very first fatality from the disease.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has also reached 1,699,933—making it the most affected nation in the world.

READ ALSO:

In addition, the death toll reflects that one in every three deaths across the globe is in the US.

The National, in its report, also showed that the number of deaths in the US from the pandemic is higher than in the Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq wars combined.

Trump, however, denied that he is to blame for the COVID-19 death toll in the country. This, after many have accused him of not acting ahead at the start of the outbreak.

READ ALSO: US COVID-19 cases breach one million

In an interview with Sinclair Media, he refuted the research of Columbia University—which stated that over 30,000 lives could have been saved if the lockdowns were imposed earlier.

“Columbia is a liberal, disgraceful institution to write that because all the people that they cater to were months after me. They said we shouldn’t close it,” he said.

Aside from the rising number of deaths, the US has also suffered economic impacts from COVID-19—with nearly 40 million people losing their jobs and the unemployment rate reaching 14.7 percent.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19 vaccine in US shows promise, study says