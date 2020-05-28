Up to 30 percent of UAE government employees to return to office work on May 31

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 389 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,371. Al Shamsi: The total number of recovered cases of...
Dubai back in business
UAE residents greeted Wednesday morning with so much bliss and hope as the emirate of Dubai announced reopening of more business establishments and other public spaces under the ‘new normal’. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince...
Government employees to head back to office with 100% staffing by June 14
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has announced that all government employees in the emirate will be back to their respective offices by June 14. The announcement follows...
Internet personality Francis Leo Marcos to face charges for identity concealment, passport breach
The Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation will file charges against businessman and internet personality Francis Leo Marcos for concealing his true name as well as for violations on the Philippines' Passport Law. NBI revealed that it had collected enough...
(WAM) – The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources, FAHR, has announced return to work in all federal ministries, authorities and institutions as of Sunday 31st May 2020 and at a maximum 30 percent capacity of the total employees. The percentage will increase gradually, based on updates on new developments.
The decision, which was circulated to all federal government entities, comes within the framework of enhancing continuity of government work, the gradual return of employees and provision of government services, in parallel with the implementation of remote work system for the excluded employees. The decision stresses that all preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, must be adhered to.
According to the decision, certain groups of employees are exempted from return to work and will continue to work under the remote work system. They include; pregnant women, people of determination, people with pre-existing chronic health issues, people who suffer from underlying respiratory diseases like asthma and diabetes, as well as older employees, female employees who provide for their children in grade 9 and below until the end of current school year, female employees who are mothers to children in foster care or those who care for people who require permanent health care under emergency conditions.
Also exempted are the employees who live with groups who are susceptible to health risks and their direct contacts, like elderly people or the people suffering from chronic diseases, weak immunity or people of determination.
The decision states that upon implementing the gradual return to work, all federal entities must adhere to all precautionary health measures, including social distancing protocols among employees and the readiness of the place of work and availability of infrastructure to ensure effective remote work and implementation of flexible attendance system.
It also stipulates conducting a weekly review of the attendance percentage maintained and precautionary measures taken. Detailed regulations on the arrangements for return to work will be issued later by FAHR and circulated to all federal entities.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
