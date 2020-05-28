UAE police rescue people trapped by floods in Dubai and Sharjah

At least 27 people have been rescued by UAE police after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday evening.

Hatta Police Station rescued 20 people who were trapped inside a bus swept away by floods in Hatta Valley.

Colonel Mubarak Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the Hatta Police Station, said the driver of the bus was unable steer on the terrain.

The passengers managed to get off the submerged bus until the rescue arrived.



In Sharjah, three of the seven people who went missing during the flooding in Wadi Al Helo were airlifted. However, the other four were found dead.

The search and rescue was conducted by the National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with Sharjah Police, Civil Defence, UAE Rescue Team and Khor Fakkan’s Department of Town Planning and Survey.