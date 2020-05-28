Thursday, May 28, 2020

PH to raid illegal COVID-19 clinics

May 28 2020

The Philippines' Department of Justice will be working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to locate illegal medical clinics in the country that have begun operations as makeshift treatment centres for the coronavirus disease...

Sharjah extends suspension of all social gatherings

May 28 2020

Sharjah has extended the suspension of all social gatherings and celebrations in the emirate, in line with the efforts to ensure public health safety, reported Emirates News Agency-WAM. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown...

Sharjah traffic fine discounts to end this June 30

May 28 2020

Sharjah Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced that the 50% discount for traffic fines in the emirate will end this coming June 30. SRTA Director Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan stated that the deadline follows the schedule as directed by the Sharjah Executive Council...

UAE police rescue people trapped by floods in Dubai and Sharjah

News

May. 28, 20 | 11:12 am

At least 27 people have been rescued by UAE police after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday evening.

Hatta Police Station rescued 20 people who were trapped inside a bus swept away by floods in Hatta Valley.

Colonel Mubarak Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the Hatta Police Station, said the driver of the bus was unable steer on the terrain.

The passengers managed to get off the submerged bus until the rescue arrived.

In Sharjah, three of the seven people who went missing during the flooding in Wadi Al Helo were airlifted. However, the other four were found dead.

The search and rescue was conducted by the National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with Sharjah Police, Civil Defence, UAE Rescue Team and Khor Fakkan’s Department of Town Planning and Survey.

Close