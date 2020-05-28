South Korea may enforce strict restrictions again after new increase in COVID-19 cases

The US has reached the hundred thousand-mark in terms of fatalities from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), leading many to criticize President Trump over alleged failed response. In a tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University, the country has already taken the lives...
Pastor Quiboloy tells Vice Ganda: “I hope that you learned your lesson.”
Religious leader and self-proclaimed Appointed Son of God Apollo Quiboloy once again opened up about Vice Ganda amid the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations, saying that he hopes the host has learned his lesson. In his TV show ‘Powerline’, Quiboloy said he was...
Duterte advised placing Metro Manila under general community quarantine from June 1 to 15
The Philippines’ task force for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has advised President Rodrigo Duterte to place Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15. If Metro Manila is placed under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities would be...
Emirates to fly Filipinos holding UAE residence visas from Manila to Dubai this week
Emirates is slated to facilitate the return of Filipinos with UAE residence visas to Dubai on May 30. Passengers must secure an entry permit from the UAE authorities and other entry requirements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and...
South Korea has reported 79 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—its biggest increase yet in 53 days—causing many to believe it may re-enforce strict preventive measures once again.
According to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 67 of the new cases came from Seoul, which is home to 51 million citizens. In addition, a total of 250 new infections were identified at bars in Itaewon neighborhood, while other cases have been reported in Bucheon area.
READ ALSO: South Korea fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak due to nightlife
Reports also showed that a company in Bucheon district failed to implement preventive measures around the workplace, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing of at least two meters. Some employees, meanwhile, claim that they have been forced to go to the office even if they are sick.
Health authorities said they are having trouble tracking the new infections and called on people to exercise caution, avoid gatherings, and prohibit sick people from coming to office as fears of second wave emerge.
KCDC’s director Jeong Eun–kyeong added that, when the second wave comes, the country may have to return to stricter measures—noting that the easing of restrictions prompted people to gather at bars and restaurants.
“There is a need to maximize social distancing in areas where the virus is circulating, to force people to avoid public facilities and other crowded spaces.”
SEE ALSO: South Korea on ‘highest alert’ amid coronavirus outbreak
