South Korea may enforce strict restrictions again after new increase in COVID-19 cases

South Korea has reported 79 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—its biggest increase yet in 53 days—causing many to believe it may re-enforce strict preventive measures once again.

According to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 67 of the new cases came from Seoul, which is home to 51 million citizens. In addition, a total of 250 new infections were identified at bars in Itaewon neighborhood, while other cases have been reported in Bucheon area.

Reports also showed that a company in Bucheon district failed to implement preventive measures around the workplace, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing of at least two meters. Some employees, meanwhile, claim that they have been forced to go to the office even if they are sick.

Health authorities said they are having trouble tracking the new infections and called on people to exercise caution, avoid gatherings, and prohibit sick people from coming to office as fears of second wave emerge.

KCDC’s director Jeong Eun–kyeong added that, when the second wave comes, the country may have to return to stricter measures—noting that the easing of restrictions prompted people to gather at bars and restaurants.

“There is a need to maximize social distancing in areas where the virus is circulating, to force people to avoid public facilities and other crowded spaces.”

