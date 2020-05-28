Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,598 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 92 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 539 new cases—the country’s highest increase...
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque reiterated his committment to fight corruption as he called out officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).
During a Zoom meeting with global overseas Filipino leaders, Secretary Roque said that he was given permission by President Rodrigo Duterte to weed out corrupt individuals that remain in the country’s national health insurance provider.
RELATED STORY: Duterte heeds OFWs’ call: PhilHealth payment now only voluntary, not a requirement for OEC
“Pinayagan naman po ako ng presidente na maski ako ay tagapagsalita na niya, hindi naman po ako magsasalita ng kasinungalingan diyan sa PhilHealth. Lantad pa rin po ang kurapsyon diyan, marami pa rin po ang mga walang hiya diyan. Hindi po tayo titigil hangga’t hindi sila lahat makulong dahil alam po natin na hindi po magtatagumpay yung ating batas na Universal Health Care kung hindi natin mawawala o hindi natin mapipigil ang mga buwaya at mga baboy diyan sa PhilHealth,” said Roque.
The presidential spokesperson lashed out at PhilHealth stating that their implementing rules and regulations that required mandatory payments was an act of hostaging OFWs for their hard-earned money.
“Ang hindi lang dapat ang ginawa nila ay parang hinostage nila ang OFW na kapag hindi magbabayad ng advanced pa ay hindi ka makakaalis (ng bansa). Walang ganun po sa provision ng batas na aking isinulong. Hindi po talaga iyan nakasaad sa batas. Ang nagsasaad po niyan ay iyong implementing rules and regulations at hindi po ako ang may akda niyan kung hindi ang PhilHealth po mismo,” said Roque.
READ ON: OFWs seek official repeal of Universal Healthcare Act
Roque also expressed his confidence that OFWs will be among the first Filipinos who will pay for their PhilHealth premiums even if it is under a voluntary basis. “Kampante po ako maski voluntary po iyan ay ang unang unang magbabayad talaga niyan ay ang mga OFW. At ang aking pangako naman po, bagaman ako ay spokesperson at nalalagay sa awkward position, hindi ko po tatantanan ang mga corrupt diyan sa PhilHealth,” said Roque.
Secretary Roque was among the proponents of the Philippines’ Universal Health Care Law that was signed by President Duterte in 2019.
