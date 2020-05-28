PH to raid illegal COVID-19 clinics

Sharjah has extended the suspension of all social gatherings and celebrations in the emirate, in line with the efforts to ensure public health safety, reported Emirates News Agency-WAM. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown...
Photos of mass graves in Brazil become stark reminder of ruthless pandemic
Now with the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the world, Brazil is feared to surpass 125,000 deaths by August 4, according estimates of the University of Washington. This forecast comes as the country’s daily death toll exceeded that of the US, according to Reuters....
Sharjah traffic fine discounts to end this June 30
Sharjah Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced that the 50% discount for traffic fines in the emirate will end this coming June 30. SRTA Director Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan stated that the deadline follows the schedule as directed by the Sharjah Executive Council...
Up to 30 percent of UAE government employees to return to office work on May 31
(WAM) - The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources, FAHR, has announced return to work in all federal ministries, authorities and institutions as of Sunday 31st May 2020 and at a maximum 30 percent capacity of the total employees. The percentage will...
The Philippines’ Department of Justice will be working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to locate illegal medical clinics in the country that have begun operations as makeshift treatment centres for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevara stated that these illegal treatment centres target foreign nationals and may pose threats for the health of those who seek aid since the centres are running without authorization from the government.
“It seems that clandestine medical clinics catering mostly to foreign nationals have sprouted and have been operating without proper authority. Considering that they are not being supervised by the government, it is possible that the health of people who seek treatment in these illegal facilities is being compromised,” said Secretary Guevarra.
RELATED STORY: Town officials who refuse entry of returning OFWs to face charges
This comes after authorities nabbed two Chinese nationals for operating a medical facility in Makati. The two, identified as David Lai and Liao Songhua, were arrested inside the Goldstar Medical Clinic and Pharmacy Corp. in Sampaloc St. in Barangay San Antonio after medical wastes were found leaking from the premises.
“I will, therefore, ask the NBI and BI to help the police in locating other similar underground clinics and the people running them, and if warranted, to file the appropriate charges against them,” furthered Secretary Guevarra.
Authorities found about Php5 million worth of rapid test kits as well as other medical devices. The two who claimed to be medical doctors failed to show credentials.
Guevarra earlier said two foreign nationals arrested in an earlier raid in an underground hospital in Pampanga should have been brought to the inquest prosecutor instead of being released, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.
He has asked the NBI to step in and do its own investigation and the BI to look out for them.
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) identified the suspects as Hu Ling and Lee Seung Hyun, the supervisor and pharmacist of the facility, respectively.
READ ON: COVID-19 recoveries among health workers in PH now over 1,000
They were both released on the same day of their arrest.
Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that the “hospital” that was raided on May 19 exclusively treated Chinese workers afflicted with Covid-19.
The villa where the illegal facility was located is under the exclusive control of Shidaikeji Technology Corp. (STC), a “support service company to (a) POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator).”
Authorities found seven beds, several trash bins full of syringes, medicines, and medical supplies during the raid.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved