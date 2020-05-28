PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598

The widow of Richard Castro, a Filipino security guard who died of COVID-19 in Dubai on May 11, is seeking assistance to have her husband’s ashes back in the Philippines. Marife Castro, a resident of Barangay Puncan, Carranglan in Nueva Ecija, said the body of her...
South Korea may enforce strict restrictions again after new increase in COVID-19 cases
South Korea has reported 79 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—its biggest increase yet in 53 days—causing many to believe it may re-enforce strict preventive measures once again. According to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 67...
US surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths
The US has reached the hundred thousand-mark in terms of fatalities from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), leading many to criticize President Trump over alleged failed response. In a tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University, the country has already taken the lives...
Pastor Quiboloy tells Vice Ganda: “I hope that you learned your lesson.”
Religious leader and self-proclaimed Appointed Son of God Apollo Quiboloy once again opened up about Vice Ganda amid the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations, saying that he hopes the host has learned his lesson. In his TV show ‘Powerline’, Quiboloy said he was...
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,598 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 92 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.
DOH has also confirmed 539 new cases—the country’s highest increase yet—bringing the total number to 15,588
In addition, DOH reported 17 new deaths from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 921.
The Philippines’ task force for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has advised President Rodrigo Duterte to place Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.
If Metro Manila is placed under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities would be allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.
As of today, Metro Manila is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), which means travel and movement is still restricted, and only essential services are allowed.
