PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,598 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 92 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus.

DOH has also confirmed 539 new cases—the country’s highest increase yet—bringing the total number to 15,588

In addition, DOH reported 17 new deaths from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 921.

The Philippines’ task force for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has advised President Rodrigo Duterte to place Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15.

If Metro Manila is placed under GCQ, commercial and industrial activities would be allowed to resume operations—such as agriculture, manufacturing, clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, telecommunications, and media sectors. Malls and restaurants, meanwhile, will be allowed but with a few restrictions.

As of today, Metro Manila is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), which means travel and movement is still restricted, and only essential services are allowed.