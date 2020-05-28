Over 14k hotel rooms now available for OFWs headed to PH

Malacañang recently affirmed Overseas Filipino Workers who were repatriated to the Philippines that they can find work under the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program. In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said that they plan to hold a job fair...
The Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported that 14,843 hotel rooms are now available for repatriated overseas Filipino workers as temporary quarantine facilities while they await the results of their COVID-19 tests.
DOT stated that 150 hotels within the Metro Manila area have been allowed by the government to operate during the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. In total, these hotels have a maximum capacity of 53,413 rooms, of which 72.2% (38,570) of the total number of rooms are currently occupied.\
Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that hotels are accommodating a total of 17,479 OFWs, including 11,658 business process outsourcing (BPO) workers, 6,088 long-staying guests, 1,128 healthcare workers, 230 transit foreigners, and other front-liners.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, more than 29,000 overseas Filipinos returned to the Philippines and have undergone facility-based quarantine and testing. Of this number, 19,610 are sea-based while 9,741 are land-based.
More OFWs are expected to arrive as the Department of Foreign Affairs continues its repatriation efforts.
