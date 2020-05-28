Malacañang: OFWs affected by COVID-19 can work under ‘Build, Build, Build’ program

At least 27 people have been rescued by UAE police after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday evening. Hatta Police Station rescued 20 people who were trapped inside a bus swept away by floods in Hatta Valley. Colonel Mubarak Mubarak Al...
PH to raid illegal COVID-19 clinics
The Philippines' Department of Justice will be working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to locate illegal medical clinics in the country that have begun operations as makeshift treatment centres for the coronavirus disease...
Sharjah extends suspension of all social gatherings
Sharjah has extended the suspension of all social gatherings and celebrations in the emirate, in line with the efforts to ensure public health safety, reported Emirates News Agency-WAM. Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown...
Photos of mass graves in Brazil become stark reminder of ruthless pandemic
Now with the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the world, Brazil is feared to surpass 125,000 deaths by August 4, according estimates of the University of Washington. This forecast comes as the country’s daily death toll exceeded that of the US, according to Reuters....
Malacañang recently affirmed Overseas Filipino Workers who were repatriated to the Philippines that they can find work under the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program.
In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said that they plan to hold a job fair for their infrastructure program targeted for OFWs who were affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
READ ALSO: "Build build build" program to provide jobs for OFWs
“Magkakaroon po tayo ng job fair especially targeting the OFWs dahil kailangan po natin sila. Ngayong nandito na sila sa bayan natin at kulang na kulang po talaga ang mga construction workers dahil marami ang nagsisipag-abroad,” he said.
Earlier, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said that the program will be remodeled to further help the economy as well as to highlight projects that can contribute to more jobs.
The spokesman added that currently, these returning OFWs are being provided assistance by Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration and the Department of Labor and Employment. They are covering the costs of their mandatory quarantine, as well as providing a onetime financial assistance to OFWs affected by the crisis.
SEE ALSO: POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid
