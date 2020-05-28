Malacañang: OFWs affected by COVID-19 can work under ‘Build, Build, Build’ program

Malacañang recently affirmed Overseas Filipino Workers who were repatriated to the Philippines that they can find work under the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said that they plan to hold a job fair for their infrastructure program targeted for OFWs who were affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Magkakaroon po tayo ng job fair especially targeting the OFWs dahil kailangan po natin sila. Ngayong nandito na sila sa bayan natin at kulang na kulang po talaga ang mga construction workers dahil marami ang nagsisipag-abroad,” he said.

Earlier, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said that the program will be remodeled to further help the economy as well as to highlight projects that can contribute to more jobs.

The spokesman added that currently, these returning OFWs are being provided assistance by Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration and the Department of Labor and Employment. They are covering the costs of their mandatory quarantine, as well as providing a onetime financial assistance to OFWs affected by the crisis.

