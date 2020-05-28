The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 314 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,685. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...
The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE continues to increase because of gatherings held by families and friends, a UAE official said.
In a press briefing on May 27, UAE government official spokesperson Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi called on residents to avoid gatherings and crowded places, especially now that the country is heading into reopening of activities.
“We must all avoid gatherings. Residents should avoid going to crowded places. Everyone is responsible for their safety and that of their family members and the community,” Al Shamsi said, noting that the pandemic is still far from over.
READ ALSO: 16 family members contract COVID-19 during iftar gathering
The spokesperson added that the public must continue to adhere strictly to the country’s precautionary measures, such as social distancing, wearing of face masks, and practicing good hygiene—noting that the next era requires more awareness and responsibility.
“Resuming business is very important for the nation. But reopening economic activities doesn’t mean the precautionary measures have been lifted,” she said.
SEE ALSO: 30 people in UAE contract COVID-19 after holding family gathering
