The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE continues to increase because of gatherings held by families and friends, a UAE official said.

In a press briefing on May 27, UAE government official spokesperson Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi called on residents to avoid gatherings and crowded places, especially now that the country is heading into reopening of activities.

“We must all avoid gatherings. Residents should avoid going to crowded places. Everyone is responsible for their safety and that of their family members and the community,” Al Shamsi said, noting that the pandemic is still far from over.

The spokesperson added that the public must continue to adhere strictly to the country’s precautionary measures, such as social distancing, wearing of face masks, and practicing good hygiene—noting that the next era requires more awareness and responsibility.

“Resuming business is very important for the nation. But reopening economic activities doesn’t mean the precautionary measures have been lifted,” she said.

