16,000+ OFWs sent home in four days

Malacañang reports that over 16,000 overseas Filipino workers who were staying at hotels and quarantine facilities in Metro Manila have been sent back home to their respective provinces.

The swift action and collaboration of multiple government agencies stem from the pronouncement and directives of President Rodrigo Duterte to ensure that all OFWs will be reunited with their families back home.

“Mahigit 16,000 na mga OFW ang nakauwi sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan mula nang pinag-utos po ni Presidente Duterte ang pagpapauwi,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, assuring local government units that OFWs who were sent home have already undergone the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and had negative results for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Roque furthered that three flights were scheduled on Thursday morning to transport OFWs back to their homes in Davao City, Dumaguete City, and Puerto Princesa City.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency state that two ships are also carrying more than 1,200 OFWs bound for Cebu, Dumaguete City, Ozamis City, Iligan, and Zamboanga, Roque said, adding that “approximately 100” buses from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange are set to transport OFWs to different provinces in northern and southern Luzon.

Under government guidelines, all returning OFWs are required to undergo facility-based quarantine and PCR tests. However, several OFWs have complained of being stuck in quarantine facilities beyond the 14-day required period.

This prompted the President to order the departments of labor and health to send home the 24,000 OFWs stuck in quarantine centers within a week. Amid concerns raised by some local officials that returning OFWs could be possible Covid-19 carriers, Roque said even if they have already tested negative, they could undergo a second round of quarantine.

“Mayroon pa rin kayong diskresyon kung gusto ninyong i-quarantine. Talaga pong may mga pagkakataon na makakapasok talaga iyong sakit sa lugar natin (You still have the discretion if you want to make them undergo another quarantine. There is always a chance that the disease would reach our areas),” he said.

Roque suggested that local officials designate “unloading zones” for buses and other vehicles transporting OFWs as an extra precaution to minimize the risk of infection in their localities, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

“Puwede namang mag-designate ng special unloading zone siguro kung bus iyan at puwede namang salubungin na iyan ng mga lokal na pamahalaan para magbigay ng sariling forms nila for contact tracing kung kinakailangan (They can designate special unloading zones for buses so that the local government can meet them and give them forms for contact tracing if necessary),” he said.

Some 300,000 OFWs are expected to return to the country this year as their host countries have been sending them home, authorities said.