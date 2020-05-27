Town officials who refuse entry of returning OFWs to face charges, says Guevarra

The Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation will file charges against businessman and internet personality Francis Leo Marcos for concealing his true name as well as for violations on the Philippines' Passport Law. NBI revealed that it had collected enough...
COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now over 2,000; recoveries now at 930
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) revealed on May 27 that 29 more Filipinos outside the Philippines have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—bringing the total number to 2,644. Of the confirmed cases, 930 have already recovered while 1,400 are...
COVID-19 recoveries among health workers in PH now over 1,000
The Department of Health (DOH) has announced on May 27 that the number of health workers in the Philippines who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) now stands at 1,193. This, as 17 more cases among medical workers have been reported—bringing the total...
Swimming still prohibited, masks required in exercises: Dubai sets guidelines for return of sports activities
The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has issued regulations and procedures for the reopening of sports establishments in the emirate. In accordance with the guidelines set by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, as well as the consultations conducted...
Administrative charges await local government officials who will deny entry of returning overseas Filipino workers to their respective hometowns, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra warned Wednesday.
“The president has already given instructions to all LGUs to accept the returning 24,000 OFWs to their hometowns,” GMA News quoted Guevarra as saying.
“If LGU officials continue to defy this directive, they may be held administratively and criminally liable for violations of the Bayanihan Act,” Guevarra added.
The order to send home OFWs stranded in Manila came from President Rodrigo Duterte. He assigned the Department of Labor and Employment, the Department of Health, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to accomplish this task within seven days.
Some 7,500 OFWs have so far been brought home in the past two days, according to OWWA.
They are OFW returnees who have completed their 14-day quarantine in Metro Manila.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved