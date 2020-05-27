Wednesday, May 27, 2020

COVID-19 recoveries among health workers in PH now over 1,000

May 27 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) has announced on May 27 that the number of health workers in the Philippines who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) now stands at 1,193. This, as 17 more cases among medical workers have been reported—bringing the total...

Town officials who refuse entry of returning OFWs to face charges, says Guevarra

News

May. 27, 20 | 3:31 pm

Administrative charges await local government officials who will deny entry of returning overseas Filipino workers to their respective hometowns, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra warned Wednesday.

“The president has already given instructions to all LGUs to accept the returning 24,000 OFWs to their hometowns,” GMA News quoted Guevarra as saying.

“If LGU officials continue to defy this directive, they may be held administratively and criminally liable for violations of the Bayanihan Act,” Guevarra added.

The order to send home OFWs stranded in Manila came from President Rodrigo Duterte. He assigned the Department of Labor and Employment, the Department of Health, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to accomplish this task within seven days.

Some 7,500 OFWs have so far been brought home in the past two days, according to OWWA.

They are OFW returnees who have completed their 14-day quarantine in Metro Manila.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

