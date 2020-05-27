Public school enrollment in PH to start on June 1 – Palace

Public schools enrollment will go as planned starting June 1, 2020, announced Malacanang on Wednesday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque over an interview on Teleradyo confirmed that public schools across the country will proceed with the enrollment as stated in the memorandum issued by the Department of Education last May 11.

“Tuloy po iyan dahil hindi naman po tayo pupuwede na walang preparasyon (It shall proceed because we need to prepare),” said Roque.

He also clarified President Rodrigo Duterte’s remark on Monday that opening of classes cannot be allowed until a vaccine against COVID-19 becomes available.

Roque said in separate interview with ANC that face-to-face classes may not resume, but the Internet and other platforms for learning can be tapped.

“Formal learning will resume, possibly not face-to-face, but definitely blended,” he said.

The next school year will start on August 24, 2020 until April 30, 2021, as stated in a DepED memorandum.