Public school enrollment in PH to start on June 1 – Palace

The UAE's Ministry of Education has announced that distance learning will recommence today, Wednesday, 27th May 2020, across all public and private schools that implement the ministry's curriculum. In a statement, the ministry explained that access to classes via the...
Saudi extends tourist visas for three months free of charge
Saudi Arabia announced extension of the validity of all tourist visas which had expired during the period of suspension of international flights, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The extension will be made automatically and does not require travel to the General...
Filipino frontliner in Kuwait succumbs to COVID-19
A Filipino nurse in Kuwait passed away due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Garry Calub, a paramedic and a registered nurse in the Emergency Medical Services of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health, has succumbed to the disease on May 25 while battling at the front...
Dubai resumes salon operations, imposes appointment/ticketing system
Dubai's second phase for reopening business includes the approval for salons and barbershops to resume services, with the mandatory provision that customers are required to make an appointment prior to their visit. Dubai Economy issued protocol updates which state...
Public schools enrollment will go as planned starting June 1, 2020, announced Malacanang on Wednesday.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque over an interview on Teleradyo confirmed that public schools across the country will proceed with the enrollment as stated in the memorandum issued by the Department of Education last May 11.
“Tuloy po iyan dahil hindi naman po tayo pupuwede na walang preparasyon (It shall proceed because we need to prepare),” said Roque.
He also clarified President Rodrigo Duterte’s remark on Monday that opening of classes cannot be allowed until a vaccine against COVID-19 becomes available.
Roque said in separate interview with ANC that face-to-face classes may not resume, but the Internet and other platforms for learning can be tapped.
“Formal learning will resume, possibly not face-to-face, but definitely blended,” he said.
The next school year will start on August 24, 2020 until April 30, 2021, as stated in a DepED memorandum.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
