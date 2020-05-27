Malacañang announces possibility to lift deployment ban for health workers

Malacañang has announced the possibility of lifting the deployment ban on healthcare workers with new contracts provided that the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) eases at their chosen country of destination.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that the ban only covers those who have new contracts that were issued after the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration issued the ban last May 13 following the Resolution 36 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

“Yung perfected contracts po, dapat napaalis. Ang sakop lang ng ban ay yung mga bagong mga kontrata na ipinasok matapos pong mag-issue ng ban ang POEA,” said Secretary Roque.

When asked what would make President Duterte lift the ban entirely, Secretary Roque responded that the president would only consider the decision if and when the intended country of destination of the healthcare worker has announced that their country’s COVID-19 crisis has ended.

“Kapag humupa na siguro ‘yung banta ng Covid-19 sa mga lugar na nais nilang puntahan,” said Secretary Roque.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency state that Malacañang earlier said Duterte has the authority to wield his police powers to prevent Filipino health workers from migrating since the primary basis for the President’s concern is their health and safety.

The Department of Justice said they would consider the health care personnel’s right to travel and seek jobs abroad, as well as the health situation in the country.