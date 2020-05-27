Malacañang announces possibility to lift deployment ban for health workers

The one-time financial assistance of the AKAP Programme for displaced overseas Filipinos in the UAE has resumed. This came following the approval of additional Php1 billion out of the Php2.5 billion fund sought by the Department of Labor and Employment from the...
UAE forecasts humid, cloudy weather this weekend
(WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid and partly cloudy. Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: -Wednesday: Weather: Humid over the coasts especially...
Public school enrollment in PH to start on June 1 – Palace
Public schools enrollment will go as planned starting June 1, 2020, announced Malacanang on Wednesday. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque over an interview on Teleradyo confirmed that public schools across the country will proceed with the enrollment as stated in...
UAE’s Ministry of Education announces resumption of distance learning
The UAE's Ministry of Education has announced that distance learning will recommence today, Wednesday, 27th May 2020, across all public and private schools that implement the ministry's curriculum. In a statement, the ministry explained that access to classes via the...
Malacañang has announced the possibility of lifting the deployment ban on healthcare workers with new contracts provided that the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) eases at their chosen country of destination.
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that the ban only covers those who have new contracts that were issued after the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration issued the ban last May 13 following the Resolution 36 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).
“Yung perfected contracts po, dapat napaalis. Ang sakop lang ng ban ay yung mga bagong mga kontrata na ipinasok matapos pong mag-issue ng ban ang POEA,” said Secretary Roque.
When asked what would make President Duterte lift the ban entirely, Secretary Roque responded that the president would only consider the decision if and when the intended country of destination of the healthcare worker has announced that their country’s COVID-19 crisis has ended.
“Kapag humupa na siguro ‘yung banta ng Covid-19 sa mga lugar na nais nilang puntahan,” said Secretary Roque.
Reports from the Philippine News Agency state that Malacañang earlier said Duterte has the authority to wield his police powers to prevent Filipino health workers from migrating since the primary basis for the President’s concern is their health and safety.
The Department of Justice said they would consider the health care personnel’s right to travel and seek jobs abroad, as well as the health situation in the country.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
