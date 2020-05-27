Internet personality Francis Leo Marcos to face charges for identity concealment, passport breach

The Philippines’ National Bureau of Investigation will file charges against businessman and internet personality Francis Leo Marcos for concealing his true name as well as for violations on the Philippines’ Passport Law.

NBI revealed that it had collected enough documentary evidence to file against Marcos, otherwise known as Norman Mangusin. NBI Cybercrime Division chief Vicente Lorenzo state that Mangusin also violated Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, for spreading fake news.

“We will charge him now with (violation of the) Passport Law and concealment of true name. We have completed collecting the documents. We will also charge him under the Bayanihan Act for the fake news (he made),” said Lorenzo.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that Lorenzo specifically noted Mangusin’s claim that nothing is being done especially by the wealthy to help alleviate the poor’s plight during the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The details in connection with Mangusin’s two passports have been sent to the NBI by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Lorenzo said.

“We are also interested in what supporting documents he used in obtaining the passport under the name Francis Leo Marcos,” the NBI said.

Mangusin was arrested earlier after a court in Baguio issued a warrant of arrest for unauthorized distribution of eyeglasses, which was a violation of Republic Act 8050 or the Optometry Law.