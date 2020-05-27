Wednesday, May 27, 2020

May 27 20, 4:00 pm

COVID-19 recoveries among health workers in PH now over 1,000

May 27 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) has announced on May 27 that the number of health workers in the Philippines who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) now stands at 1,193. This, as 17 more cases among medical workers have been reported—bringing the total...

Internet personality Francis Leo Marcos to face charges for identity concealment, passport breach

by | News

May. 27, 20 | 4:00 pm

The Philippines’ National Bureau of Investigation will file charges against businessman and internet personality Francis Leo Marcos for concealing his true name as well as for violations on the Philippines’ Passport Law.

NBI revealed that it had collected enough documentary evidence to file against Marcos, otherwise known as Norman Mangusin. NBI Cybercrime Division chief Vicente Lorenzo state that Mangusin also violated Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, for spreading fake news.

RELATED STORY: NBI nabs internet personality Francis Leo Marcos

“We will charge him now with (violation of the) Passport Law and concealment of true name. We have completed collecting the documents. We will also charge him under the Bayanihan Act for the fake news (he made),” said Lorenzo.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that Lorenzo specifically noted Mangusin’s claim that nothing is being done especially by the wealthy to help alleviate the poor’s plight during the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The details in connection with Mangusin’s two passports have been sent to the NBI by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Lorenzo said.

READ ON: Mocha Uson to NBI: Fake news post an ‘honest mistake’

“We are also interested in what supporting documents he used in obtaining the passport under the name Francis Leo Marcos,” the NBI said.

Mangusin was arrested earlier after a court in Baguio issued a warrant of arrest for unauthorized distribution of eyeglasses, which was a violation of Republic Act 8050 or the Optometry Law.

Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide amid COVID-19 lockdown

Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide amid COVID-19 lockdown

May 27, 2020

Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta has committed suicide in Pradesh, India on May 25 amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 25-year-old actress, known for her Indian TV series "Crime Patrol," allegedly took her own life by hanging herself...

Julia Barretto shares anxiety problems amid COVID-19

Julia Barretto shares anxiety problems amid COVID-19

May 27, 2020

Actress Julia Barretto has admitted that she suffered from more anxiety attacks due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.   In an episode of Tim Yap's Facebook Live program "Tim Yap Live" on May 26, Barretto said that the pandemic took a toll on her mental...

