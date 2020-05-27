Wednesday, May 27, 2020

May 27 20, 5:24 pm

COVID-19 recoveries among health workers in PH now over 1,000

May 27 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) has announced on May 27 that the number of health workers in the Philippines who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) now stands at 1,193. This, as 17 more cases among medical workers have been reported—bringing the total...

Government employees to head back to office with 100% staffing by June 14

News

May. 27, 20 | 5:24 pm

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has announced that all government employees in the emirate will be back to their respective offices by June 14.

The announcement follows directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that stated that 50% of employees are expected to return to their offices by May 31.

“Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, today we approved a decision that allows 50% of Dubai government employees to resume work at offices from Sunday, May 31, and 100% from June 14, 2020, as we continue our gradual return to normal life with intensified precautionary measures,” said His Highness.

RELATED STORY: Offices in Dubai to increase staff occupancy to 50%, regular working hours to resume

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed lauded the efforts of government offices that maximized remote systems that enabled all vital services to continue with their operations amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“In the past months, the Dubai gov’t has proven its full capability to work remotely, within smart environments that rely on highly efficient technologies & infrastructure. None of the vital services were affected despite the precautionary measures & movement restrictions imposed,” said His Highness.

READ ON: LOOK: List of shops, leisure destinations to reopen in Dubai starting May 27

His Highness furthered that the country should keep on its track towards further accelerating digital transformation to become a model for other cities and nations to follow suit: “Our investments in the future paid off sooner than expected. It is reassuring to know we’re heading in the right direction. Now, we’re encouraged to redouble efforts, to accelerate our digital transformation for Dubai to become a model smart city, forever exceeding expectations.”

Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide amid COVID-19 lockdown

Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide amid COVID-19 lockdown

May 27, 2020

Bollywood actress Preksha Mehta has committed suicide in Pradesh, India on May 25 amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 25-year-old actress, known for her Indian TV series “Crime Patrol,” allegedly took her own life by hanging herself...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

