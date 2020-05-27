COVID-19 survivor falls to his death in Deira

An expat who recently recovered from COVID-19 fell to her death in Deira, Dubai on Sunday, a Dubai Police official confirmed.

The male expat identified as a 26-year-old Indian national was from Kerala, reported Gulf News.

The police officer was quoted by the report that he was “suffering from a mental disorder”.

As per his uncle, who stays with him in the accommodation, the expat woke up early to perform prayers, but he suddenly jumped off their balcony in the seventh floor.

He said he registered him in the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs for repatriation but was not able to secure a ticket home.

The victim tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27 and was discharged from hospital last May 7, according to Gulf News.