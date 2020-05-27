Wednesday, May 27, 2020

May 27 20, 12:05 pm

AED 730 cash assistance for OFWs in UAE resumes

May 27 2020

The one-time financial assistance of the AKAP Programme for displaced overseas Filipinos in the UAE has resumed. This came following the approval of additional Php1 billion out of the Php2.5 billion fund sought by the Department of Labor and Employment from the...

UAE forecasts humid, cloudy weather this weekend

May 27 2020

(WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid and partly cloudy. Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: -Wednesday: Weather: Humid over the coasts especially...

COVID-19 survivor falls to his death in Deira

News

May. 27, 20 | 12:05 pm

An expat who recently recovered from COVID-19 fell to her death in Deira, Dubai on Sunday, a Dubai Police official confirmed.

The male expat identified as a 26-year-old Indian national was from Kerala, reported Gulf News.

The police officer was quoted by the report that he was “suffering from a mental disorder”.

As per his uncle, who stays with him in the accommodation, the expat woke up early to perform prayers, but he suddenly jumped off their balcony in the seventh floor.

He said he registered him in the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs for repatriation but was not able to secure a ticket home.

The victim tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27 and was discharged from hospital last May 7, according to Gulf News.

An expat who recently recovered from COVID-19 fell to her death in Deira, Dubai on Sunday, a Dubai Police official confirmed. The male expat identified as a 26-year-old Indian national was from Kerala, reported Gulf News. The police officer was quoted by the report...

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

