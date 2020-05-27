AED 730 cash assistance for OFWs in UAE resumes

(WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid and partly cloudy. Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: -Wednesday: Weather: Humid over the coasts especially...
Public school enrollment in PH to start on June 1 – Palace
Public schools enrollment will go as planned starting June 1, 2020, announced Malacanang on Wednesday. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque over an interview on Teleradyo confirmed that public schools across the country will proceed with the enrollment as stated in...
UAE’s Ministry of Education announces resumption of distance learning
The UAE's Ministry of Education has announced that distance learning will recommence today, Wednesday, 27th May 2020, across all public and private schools that implement the ministry's curriculum. In a statement, the ministry explained that access to classes via the...
Saudi extends tourist visas for three months free of charge
Saudi Arabia announced extension of the validity of all tourist visas which had expired during the period of suspension of international flights, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The extension will be made automatically and does not require travel to the General...
The one-time financial assistance of the AKAP Programme for displaced overseas Filipinos in the UAE has resumed.
This came following the approval of additional Php1 billion out of the Php2.5 billion fund sought by the Department of Labor and Employment from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to continue the dole outs for all OFWs affected by coronavirus pandemic.
Both Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have resumed the processing of applications.
More than 74,000 OFWs in the UAE applied for the programme since April. Over 56,000 applications came from Dubai while the 17,000 were filed by Filipinos in Abu Dhabi and the Western Region.
In an advisory released by the POLO Dubai and Northern Emirates in May 24, it said that an additional cash assistance fund for 10,000 OFWs has been approved by DOLE.
“Bukod sa naunang alokasyon para sa 7,000 OFWs, naaprubahan ang karagdagang pondo para sa 10,000 OFWs sa Dubai and Northen Emirates para sa programang ito,” the statement read.
It added that 5,361 OFWs have so far received cash assistance out of the 7,000 applications approved.
POLO Dubai reminded, “Ang pagproseso ng mga aplikasyon ay “first come, first served” basis. Ang anumang aplikasyon na hindi ipinasa sa link ng aming website ay hindi bibigyan ng kaukulang aksyon. Gayundin, ang mga aplikasyon na kulang o mali ang requirements ay hindi ipoproseso.”
Application forms for the AKAP programme are available on the following links:
poloabudhabi.weebly.com
http://www.polodubaiportal.org/
