PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines.

PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General Archie Gamboa. According to him, it was already certified by the Department of Health and it can conduct 150 tests daily.

In addition, it has also launched a mobile swabbing center inside Camp Bagon Diwa in Taguig City to ensure more efficient tracking of the virus transmission.

In a report by Rappler, the decision to open these facilities came after nearly 300 cops tested positive for COVID-19, with four fatalities, 739 probable cases, and 594 suspected cases recorded as of May 26.

“We see it clearly, there is a need to have our own testing center as you can see that there is an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases among our police frontliners every day,” Gamboa told Rappler.

