PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19

Distressed overseas Filipino workers who have returned to the Philippines due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and plan to stay in the country for good may soon apply for the "Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay" program of the Overseas Workers...
Pasig lifts liquor ban; still prohibits public drinking, mass gathering
The local government of Pasig on May 26 lifted the liquor ban in the city, but stressed that public drinking and social gatherings are still prohibited to ensure safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a Twitter post, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said that the...
PH issues cease and desist order against Fabunan drug for COVID-19
The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a cease and desist order against the Fabunan drug after a video on made its rounds on social media that the unregistered antiviral injection that was believed to be a cure against the coronavirus disease...
WATCH: Dubai Municipality pinpoints implementation of safety measures at parks
Dubai has set all measures in place ahead of the scheduled reopening of many public places and establishments starting tomorrow, May 27 from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm. Dubai Municipality has released a short video that identifies safe spaces at the park and how authorities...
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines.
PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General Archie Gamboa. According to him, it was already certified by the Department of Health and it can conduct 150 tests daily.
In addition, it has also launched a mobile swabbing center inside Camp Bagon Diwa in Taguig City to ensure more efficient tracking of the virus transmission.
READ ALSO: PNP to go after people spreading fake news amid COVID-19 pandemic
In a report by Rappler, the decision to open these facilities came after nearly 300 cops tested positive for COVID-19, with four fatalities, 739 probable cases, and 594 suspected cases recorded as of May 26.
“We see it clearly, there is a need to have our own testing center as you can see that there is an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases among our police frontliners every day,” Gamboa told Rappler.
SEE ALSO: AFP confirms senior military officer, wife test positive for COVID-19
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved