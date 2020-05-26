Tuesday, May 26, 2020

May 26 20, 2:17 pm

Pasig lifts liquor ban; still prohibits public drinking, mass gathering

May 26 2020

The local government of Pasig on May 26 lifted the liquor ban in the city, but stressed that public drinking and social gatherings are still prohibited to ensure safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19).   In a Twitter post, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said that the...

PH issues cease and desist order against Fabunan drug for COVID-19

May 26 2020

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a cease and desist order against the Fabunan drug after a video on made its rounds on social media that the unregistered antiviral injection that was believed to be a cure against the coronavirus disease...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19

by | News

May. 26, 20 | 2:17 pm

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines.

PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General Archie Gamboa. According to him, it was already certified by the Department of Health and it can conduct 150 tests daily.

In addition, it has also launched a mobile swabbing center inside Camp Bagon Diwa in Taguig City to ensure more efficient tracking of the virus transmission.

READ ALSO: PNP to go after people spreading fake news amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a report by Rappler, the decision to open these facilities came after nearly 300 cops tested positive for COVID-19, with four fatalities, 739 probable cases, and 594 suspected cases recorded as of May 26.

“We see it clearly, there is a need to have our own testing center as you can see that there is an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases among our police frontliners every day,” Gamboa told Rappler.

SEE ALSO: AFP confirms senior military officer, wife test positive for COVID-19

Jobs

Latest News

PH issues cease and desist order against Fabunan drug for COVID-19

PH issues cease and desist order against Fabunan drug for COVID-19

May 26, 2020

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a cease and desist order against the Fabunan drug after a video on made its rounds on social media that the unregistered antiviral injection that was believed to be a cure against the coronavirus disease...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
OWWA announces resumption of “Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay” program, repatriated OFWs can apply up to Php20,000 livelihood support
Published On  May 26, 2020
Pasig lifts liquor ban; still prohibits public drinking, mass gathering
Published On  May 26, 2020
PH issues cease and desist order against Fabunan drug for COVID-19
Published On  May 26, 2020
Close