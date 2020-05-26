PH heeds WHO advise to stop COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine clinical trials

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines. PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General...
The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has announced that it would be putting clinical trials for the COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine to a halt, citing safety concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO).
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire revealed that the Philippines pulled out from giving the treatment following the advice from the WHO.
“This morning, nagpalabas na po ng sulat ang ating proponent at pinadala sa ating opisina na sinasabi nga po nila that we are pulling out and we are stopping from giving this hydrochloroquine to our patients because of WHO’s advise. Now with regard to the results, o anumang resulta nito sa ating mga pasyente hanggang ngayon na naospital, hindi pa ho natin pwedeng ilabas yan dahil we are on the clinical trial phase,” explained Vergiere.
Earlier, as many as 150 COVID-19 patients in the country took part in WHO’s ‘solidarity’ trial, according to Dr. Marissa Alejandria as per reports from CNN Philippines.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the decision to halt the clinical trials worldwide stems from recent findings published at online medical journal The Lancet where it pointed out that those who were seriously ill from COVID-19 that were treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine had increased mortality rates.
