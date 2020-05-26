Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Pasig lifts liquor ban; still prohibits public drinking, mass gathering

The local government of Pasig on May 26 lifted the liquor ban in the city, but stressed that public drinking and social gatherings are still prohibited to ensure safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
 
In a Twitter post, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said that the decision to lift the ban is to help affected businesses and employees in the industry.
 
However, he encouraged residents to only drink at home with a few friends as mass gatherings are still not allowed in the city.
 
“We are lifting because businesses and workers are also affected by the ban. NGUNIT paalala na bawal pa rin po ang social gatherings. Kung inom na inom na po kayo, sa loob na lang muna ng bahay at wag imbitahin ang buong barangay,” he said in the post.
 
Pasig City government, in a separate Facebook post, said that those who fail to adhere to their regulations against public drinking will be subject to penalties.
 
In a separate social media post, the Pasig City government said violators will still face penalties.
 
“Paalala sa lahat na bawal pa din ang pag inom sa pampublikong lugar, mga social gatherings tulad ng pag imbita ng bisita sa bahay at mag dine-in sa mga restaurants, bars at iba pang tindahan sa ating lungsod. Ang lalabag sa ordinansa ay may kaukulang parusa. Pinapaalalahanan ang lahat na manatili pa rin sa loob ng bahay,” it said.
 

We are lifting because businesses and workers are also affected by the ban.

NGUNIT paalala na bawal pa rin po ang social gatherings. Kung inom na inom na po kayo, sa loob na lang muna ng bahay at wag imbitahin ang buong barangay pic.twitter.com/GFdwTvirz2

— Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) May 26, 2020

